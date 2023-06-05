Ivy Energy and US-EcoLogic Announce Partnership to Unlock Turnkey Solar Solution’s on Shared Buildings
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a transformative industry development, Ivy Energy and US-EcoLogic have forged a strategic alliance to harness solar power's potential in multi-tenant buildings. This partnership promises to deliver turnkey, sustainable energy solutions to property owners and tenants, managing every detail from inception to execution, thereby promoting cleaner, more affordable energy for all.
Ivy Energy, innovators of the first solar billing program and creators of the market-exclusive Virtual Grid software, is renowned for its ability to offer property owners a robust monetization framework for clean energy generation. By distinguishing between consumption cost and generation value, Ivy Energy ensures optimal value allocation to direct cost savings rather than overheads. Ivy’s Virtual Grid technology and managed services democratize clean energy distribution across multi-unit properties, offering a new pathway to enhanced profitability for real estate owners.
US-EcoLogic, with nearly 30 years in sustainability consulting and over 11,000 LEED-certified projects to their name, brings a unique solar program to the partnership. Specializing in aligning solar solutions with developers' design and construction timelines, US Eco Logic offers expert consultation in system sizing, payback analysis, tax incentives, and financing options. Their comprehensive suite of services, including design reviews, energy modeling, and onsite inspections, has positioned them as the go-to consultants for green certification and Energy Star incentives.
Together, Ivy Energy and US-EcoLogic are poised to revolutionize the solar landscape for shared buildings. This collaboration will simplify the solar adoption process for property owners and provide renters with access to affordable clean energy, fostering an inclusive clean energy transition. It will further facilitate early design flexibility and cost-effective solar implementation for developers without impacting their budget.
"By combining Ivy Energy's Virtual Grid software with US-EcoLogic's solar program, we can provide a comprehensive, turnkey managed solution for shared buildings, promoting equitable clean energy distribution, and helping property owners maximize their profit margins," said Colin Walsh, SVP of Sales of Ivy Energy.
"This partnership underscores our shared commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency. Together, we will enable more property owners and renters to harness the benefits of solar power, setting a new standard for the industry," added Chris Calhoun, National Director of US-EcoLogic.
Both companies look forward to a successful partnership and a future where rooftop solar is the norm rather than the exception in shared buildings.
ABOUT IVY ENERGY
Ivy Energy is spearheading the adoption of grid-supportive clean energy resources for shared communities with its innovative solar energy split value software, Virtual Grid. The Virtual Grid software equitably allocates clean energy based on each resident's energy consumption and provides convenient and consumer-friendly billing. Property owners generate new NOI by providing clean energy access, while residents benefit from monthly solar energy savings. The team is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit https://www.ivy-energy.com/
ABOUT US-ECOLOGIC
For nearly 30 years, US-EcoLogic has been a leader in sustainability consulting, enabling clients to obtain certifications at all distinctions, such as LEED, NGBS, Energy Star, Efficiency Promise, and Title 24. US-EcoLogic provides innovative and cost-effective solutions that align with developers' design and construction timelines, fostering sustainable developments nationwide.
For more information, visit https://www.us-ecologic.com/
Austin Young
Austin Young
