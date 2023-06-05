Increase in applications of Smartphone for availing value-added services has fueled the growth of femtocell market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Femtocell Market Reach to USD 15,419 Million by 2028 | Top Key players such as - Nokia Solutions, Ericsson and Vodafone." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The femtocell market size was valued at USD 3,827 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 15,419 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing number of Smartphone users has given rise to the need of fast, reliable and seamless network connectivity. Femtocell is a technology that can deliver cost effective and efficient network service. Increased adoption of broadband services and mobile phone usage for video conferencing, software/music downloading and online gaming are driving the growth femtocell market. Advancement in equipment and their capacity are the main factors to be analyzed by companies before adopting femtocell devices.

The femtocell market is segmented on the basis of technology, femtocell type, application, end users, and region. By technology, it is bifurcated into IMS/SIP and IU-H. By femtocell type, the market is divided into 2G femtocell, 3G femtocell, 4G femtocell, and 5G femtocell. By application, it is categorized into indoor and outdoor. By end users, it is classified into residential, commercial, and public space. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Femtocell technology market is segmented into two categories, namely SIP/IMS technology and IU-H technology. The technology market is majorly driven by increased application for IMS technology in small and medium enterprises and reduction in cost of IU-H technology. Increases in applications of IMS/SIP femtocell among residential users have increased the growth of femtocell devices. IU-H technology has a major market share compared to SIP technology due to its multiple applications in networking services.

The global femtocell market by types is segmented into three major categories such as 2G, 3G and 4G femtocell. The transition of femtocell technologies from one generation to another is increasing the importance of the femtocell devices. The companies are gaining competitive advantage by manufacturing advanced femtocells. The commercialization of multimode femtocell has diversified the applications of 3G and 4G femtocell.

Region wise, the femtocell industry was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

This report provides an in-depth profile of some key market players in the femtocell market are China Mobile Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc, Ericsson Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Vodafone Group Plc., and ZTE Corporation. This study includes market trends, femtocell market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Findings of the Study

● By application, the indoor segment dominated the femtocell market size in 2020. However, the outdoor segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

● On the basis of femtocell type, the 4G femtocell segment accounted for the highest revenue of femtocell market in 2020; however, the 5G femtocell segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

● Depending on technology type, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

