Security Pro 24/7 Purchases Evansville Security Systems

Security Pro 24/7 Purchases Evansville Security Services
Security Pro 24/7 has announced the acquisition of Evansville Security Services. The move is expected to strengthen Security Pro 24/7’s position in the security and traffic industry and expand its reach to Southern Indiana/Northern Kentucky and expand services in the Evansville area.
The acquisition will allow Security Pro 24/7 to bring their Six-Step Plus Process to prevent corners from being cut and steps from being skipped in the security and traffic control it provides to its clients. Utilizing civilians and off duty law enforcement officers, the company will now be able to provide unarmed and armed officers, event security, traffic control, fire watch, and more to the Evansville area.
“We are excited to welcome Evansville Security Services to the Security Pro 24/7 family,” said Aaron Waltz, VP of Security Pro 24/7. “This acquisition is an important step in our growth strategy and will allow us to expand our services from Bloomington to Northern Kentucky. We are also excited to work with Evansville Security Services and their management team who will all be staying on board to ensure clients receive the same great service.”
Evansville Security Services has been providing security and traffic solutions to businesses and individuals in the Evansville area for over 20 years. The company has a reputation for providing high-quality security services and has built strong relationships with its clients.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Security Pro 24/7,” said Sally Henderson, CEO of Evansville Security Services. “We believe that this acquisition will benefit our clients by providing them with access to a wider range of security services.”
About Security Pro 24/7
Security Pro 24/7 is a leading provider of security and traffic solutions in Indiana. The company offers a wide range of services, including video surveillance, armed and unarmed security officers, event security, fire protection, and traffic control. Security Pro 24/7 is committed to providing its customers with the best possible security solutions and service.
