Global Dressing and Sauces Market to Reach US$ 177 Billion by 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global dressing and sauces market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, generating a revenue of US$ 108.5 billion in 2022. According to Astute Analytica, this trend is expected to continue, with the market estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 177.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The dressings and sauces market is continuously changing, bringing consumers brand-new and cutting-edge items. There is a significant demand for every product category around the world, from traditional condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise to more unusual and specialty dressings and sauces like spicy sauce and coconut concentrate. For instance, Japanese customers now choose spicy Indian food, while Indians prefer pasta from Italy. According to a Washington Post article, the largest restaurant chains in the United States generate almost 50% of their sales from Asian cuisine. As Asian cuisine gains popularity in the United States and Europe, there is a rising need for condiments and dressings through its recipes and cooking techniques, Latin American food has had a tremendous impact on American restaurant culture. South American food from nations like Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina is well-represented in major U.S. cities. Thus, the rising demand for international cuisine is driving the dressing and sauces market.
Soy Sauce is the Popular Choice of End-Users
In 2022, the soy sauce segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global dressing and sauces market due to the molecules that give it flavor and perfume as well as some bioactive elements that perform a variety of biological functions. According to studies, soy sauce can inhibit the angiotensin I-converting enzyme and possesses anticarcinogenic, antibacterial, antioxidant, and antiplatelet properties. As a result, soy sauce is regarded as both a traditional spice and a functional food.
On the other hand, the salad dressing segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate and is estimated to generate an opportunity of US$ 20 bn during the forecast period. As customers are becoming more interested in salads and salad dressings. Popular salad dressings like creamy vinaigrette and others can give a salad a little extra indulgence. Also, the demand for low-fat, low-sugar, or low-salt foods and products, such as oils, mayonnaise, and salad dressings, is rising as consumers place a higher priority on eating healthily.
Dressing and Sauces are Majorly Used in Pizza Applications
In 2021, the pizza segment dominated the global dressing and sauces market, generating a share of 35% as pizza has long been a popular food among all people. Typically, tomatoes, which are high in antioxidants like lycopene, are used to make a nutritious pizza sauce.
On the other hand, the salad segment is likely to project an opportunity of US$ 18 Billion during 2022-203 as more people become conscious of eating well. Salads are excellent sources of vitamins and carotenoids, and vitamins are essential for health and body metabolism in addition to their interactions with dietary minerals. In addition, people are becoming more interested in foods that are low in fat, sugar, or salt, which makes salads a common option.
Offline Distribution Channel is Majorly Preferred for Selling Dressing and Sauces
In 2022, the offline segment accounted for a revenue share of 85% of the global dressing and sauces market since consumers frequently buy sauces and dressings at the same time as other household goods and food.
However, the online distribution channel is anticipated to increase at the highest growth rate. Due to customers' busy lifestyles and the availability of a variety of sauces and dressings in online retailers, the growth of online meal delivery portals will continue to increase the demand for sauces and dressings on a global scale.
Dressings and Sauces are Majorly Used by Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes
In 2022, the commercial segment acquired the highest revenue in the global market. Due to a hectic lifestyle, people no longer have as much time to prepare their dinner. Hence, dressings and sauces are used more in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) than in home settings. The tourism and hospitality industries are anticipated to experience a boom in demand for high-quality food due to the short wait times and passion for food exploration. Moreover, expanding restaurants and café trends necessitate sauces and dressings, increasing commercial uses over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Dressing and Sauces
This is a result of the substantial population and diversified cultural makeup, which generates a high demand for a wide range of sauces. The excellent economic success of the area has also allowed businesses to invest in manufacturing facilities, which has increased the production of sauces.
Some of the top producers of sauces in the world, including Kikkoman, Lee Kum Kee, and S&B Foods, are based in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the region is a prime place for the creation of sauces due to its abundance of natural ingredients like chili peppers, garlic, and ginger. As a result, Asia Pacific has established itself as the market's top producer and consumer of sauces worldwide.
Asia Pacific is both the highest producer and consumer of sauces and the top exporting region. This is because the area has a competitive edge in that it has access to several raw resources and a well-established transportation and distribution infrastructure. The region also has a sizable and expanding market for sauces, which has fueled demand for higher-quality sauces and enabled businesses to manufacture more novel and savory goods.
Leading 4 Companies Generate 17% of the Global Dressing and Sauces Market Revenue
Some of the key participants in the global dressing and sauce market include Nestle SA, Cargill Agrcola S/A, McCormick & Company, Inc., and Kraft Heinz Company.
The Kraft Heinz Company is one of the market's major participants. It is renowned for its broad range of goods that meet the different needs of consumers. Heinz, Kraft, Miracle Whip, and Bull's Eye are a few of the well-known Kraft Heinz Company brands on the market.
In order to stay up with shifting consumer tastes and the rising need for healthier and natural ingredients, the company has been concentrating on innovation and broadening its product line. For instance, in 2021, Kraft Heinz introduced a line of organic salad dressings and a selection of sauces made from plant-based ingredients.
Additionally, Kraft Heinz strongly emphasizes sustainability in all areas of the global dressing and sauces business, which appeals to customers who are growing more environmentally aware. The corporation has established challenging sustainability goals, such as lowering waste production and greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, Kraft Heinz has been using e-commerce platforms to connect with customers and grow its clientele. Due to the company's connections with well-known online retailers like Amazon and Walmart, customers may readily obtain its products.
Some of the leading companies profiled in the global dressing and sauces market are:
Arcor SAIC
Cargill Agrícola S/A
Daesang Corporation
Empresas Polar CA
Industrias Iberia CA
Kraft Heinz Company
Nestle SA
Quala SA
Unilever Group
Yoki Alimentos SA
Campbell Soup Company
Dr. Oetker
Masan Consumer Corporation
KEWPIEUSA
McCormick & Company, Inc
Mizkan America, Inc
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global dressing and sauces market segmentation focuses on Sauce Type, Application, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
By Sauce Type
Salads Dressings
Mayonnaise
Egg Mayonnaise
Eggless Mayonnaise
Oil-based Dressings
Fresh Cream-based Dressings
Natural Yoghurt Dressings
Tomato Sauce
Soy Sauce
Hot Sauce
Proprietary Sauces
By Application
Salads
Soups
Pizza
Burgers & Sandwiches
Other Foods
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Specialty Stores
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Hotels
Restaurants & Cafes
QSRs
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
