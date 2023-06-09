e-States Announces Launch and Invitation to Real Estate Investors to Test Platform Beta

CEO Matthew Schneider promoting the crowdfund campaign The e-States platform

e-States has announced the launch of its fundraising and investing platform, inviting property owners and investors alike to test and explore the platform.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- e-States, the startup building the “next generation of commercial real estate,” is excited to announce the soft launch of its platform. The platform offers an innovative and efficient solution for commercial real estate developers looking to fundraise and manage their properties.

The real estate industry has traditionally been slow to adopt new technologies, but with the rise of blockchain and AI, e-States aims to revolutionize the way real estate assets are owned and operated. By tokenizing real estate assets, e-States empowers investors to buy and sell fractional ownership of properties, increasing liquidity and lowering the barrier to entry for potential investors — without introducing more back office work for property owners.

The soft launch of the platform provides an opportunity for real estate investors to get familiar with e-States' commercial real estate investing service and explore how it can benefit their investment portfolio. The platform provides an easy-to-use interface where users can either raise capital through digital securities or invest by purchasing said digital securities. By leveraging blockchain technology, e-States offers investors a more secure and efficient way to invest in real estate.

"We are thrilled to launch our platform, pioneering a long-overdue transformation in the commercial real estate industry," said Matthew Schneider, CEO of e-States. "We’re able to accomplish many things at once with e-States: bringing down entry barriers, reducing administrative overhead, reducing costs and inefficiencies, and building our communities."

During this soft launch period, e-States is offering reduced costs to property owners for onboarding and fundraising services. The platform also has zero commission fees for investors. Early adopters may also be entitled to select discounts on future services.

In addition to exploring the platform, e-States invites the public to provide feedback, whether you’re a real estate developer, property manager, or investor.

The ultimate goal of e-States is to build a one-stop-shop that synchronizes all facets of the commercial real estate vertical, consolidating tools to one platform and better coordinating real estate projects.

With a focus on simple user-interface, e-States hopes to do for commercial real estate what companies like Robinhood did for the stock market, or Coinbase for cryptocurrency. “Despite the presence of smart technology, which I liken to the engine of a car, the user still needs to be able to drive. We’re building e-States to flatten the learning curves in both new technology and real estate,” says Schneider.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to get ahead of the curve in the real estate industry. Visit e-States' website to learn more about the company and sign up for the platform today.

