Dr. Kristal Lau Announces the Launch of 'Postpartum 30': A Guide to Building a Strong Foundation for Postpartum Wellness
Dr. Kristal Lau Combines Chinese Tradition, Western Medicine, and Geriatric Care To Help Mothers Thrive During Their PostPartum YearGERMANY, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Postpartum wellness consultant, Dr. Kristal Lau, has announced the launch of her groundbreaking book, "Postpartum 30: Thirty Days to A Nurtured Fourth Trimester". This innovative guide, now available on Amazon and all major platforms, shines a light on the often-underestimated postpartum period, providing holistic and practical strategies to new mothers.
With over a decade of collective experience in clinical medicine, scientific research, public health, and personal insights as a mom of two, a military spouse, and an expatriate, Dr. Lau brings a wealth of knowledge to her work. "Postpartum 30" is an embodiment of her unique approach to postpartum wellness that blends traditional wisdom and modern postpartum care.
"Being a new mother is a transformative experience," says Dr. Lau. "I wrote 'Postpartum 30' to provide a strong foundation for new moms navigating their first year with a baby, which I refer to as the Postpartum Year. The book is intended to fill the void in postpartum care by offering practical strategies that ensure mothers feel supported and confident during this critical phase."
The book draws from Dr. Lau's journey, during which she grappled with societal pressures and harmful narratives that left her struggling with postpartum depression. "I used to believe that being a mother meant sacrificing my ambitions and completely changing who I am. These harmful beliefs led me to seek help, and now, I aim to help new moms counter such narratives."
Dr. Lau's approach emphasizes a five-pillar model for postpartum wellness: physical, emotional, social, family, and spiritual. "Postpartum 30" fulfills these 5 pillars and equips new moms with a comprehensive toolbox for thriving in their new role, all while maintaining their unique identity.
About Dr. Kristal Lau:
Dr. Kristal Lau is a respected physician and postpartum wellness consultant. With her unique blend of traditional wisdom and modern insights, she has significantly impacted postpartum care. She leverages her background in adult and geriatric medicine and her personal experiences as a mother to provide comprehensive postpartum wellness support.
Her book, "Postpartum 30: Thirty Days to a Nurtured Fourth Trimester" is a testament to Dr. Lau's commitment to improving postpartum care. For more information about Dr. Lau's work and her new book, please visit her website or Instagram.
