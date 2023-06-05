Roll Slitting Machines Market Statistics, Facts, Regional Trends & Growth 2027

Roll Slitting Machines Market Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global roll slitting machines market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion in 2027 from $2.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 35.0% share of the global roll slitting machines market.

Roll slitting operation includes shear cutting of large rolls of raw materials also known as master roll or parent roll, into rolls with small and narrow shape. Roll slitting is also termed as slitting in the converting industry and plays an integral part in the flexible packaging processes. Further, roll slitting machines are distinguished into two main types, namely, roll/log slitters and slitter rewinders. Roll/log slitters, also known as baloney slitters, provide slicing of the master roll into rolls with small widths without unwinding and rewinding the master roll, whereas, the slitter rewinder machine performs unwinding, slitting, and rewinding processes to obtain smaller and more manageable rolls.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the roll slitting machines market, owing to the significant flexible packaging industry in the region. The rise in per capita income of consumers in Asian countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and others is driving the growth of flexible packaging industry, which in turn boosts the demand for roll slitting machines in the region. However, Europe is the largest manufacturer of roll slitting machines and highly contributes towards the expansion of roll slitting machines industry globally.

According to the type, slitter rewinders have maximum contribution in the roll slitting machines market mainly due to their versatility and high efficiency. In addition, slitter rewinders can operate on exceptionally large parent rolls which reduces the operation time of the process. In addition, automation in roll slitting machines under the ‘Industry 4.0’ trend, is also anticipated to propel the growth of roll slitting machines market in the near future.

The roll slitting machines market is segmented on the basis of type, material, operation, and region. According to type, the global roll slitting machines market is categorized into roll/log slitters and slitter rewinders. By material, the market is classified into paper, polymers, textile, foil, and other. Based on operation, the market is fragmented into manual and automatic.

The global roll slitting machines market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Top Players:

The major players operating in the roll slitting machines industry include Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd., ASHE Controls Ltd., Comexi Group Industries S.A.U., GHEZZI E ANNONI S.r.l., Coeclerici SpA, Kampf Schneid- und Wickeltechnik GmbH & Co. KG, LIDEM Mechanical Constructions, S.L., Parkland Machines Ltd., RIBAMATIC, and SOMA spol. s.r.o.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By type, the slitter rewinders segment dominated the roll slitting machines market share in 2019.

• On the basis of material, the polymers segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.

• By operation, the automatic segment dominated the roll slitting machines market during 2019.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.

• LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.