Subscribe for Free at Biobased-Diesel.com to Receive Digital Version of Summer 2023 Biobased Diesel™ Print Magazine

Summer 2023 print edition of Biobased Diesel™

The latest magazine covering biodiesel, renewable diesel, SAF and marine biofuel features articles from nearly a dozen industry experts in a 56-page book.

WARREN, MINNESOTA, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RonKo Media Productions LLC announced June 5 that the latest print edition of Biobased Diesel™—the only magazine dedicated in name and mission to the biodiesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and marine biofuel industries and markets—has been published and is being mailed to subscribers this week.

At 56 pages, the Summer 2023 print edition of Biobased Diesel™ is the largest issue yet since the brand launched its first 40-page magazine in Summer 2021. Subsequent editions have featured 48 pages of expert content and industry advertisements.

The new edition features commentary and articles from nearly a dozen industry experts and pioneers, including:

• John Campbell, Ocean Park

• Kelly King, Pacific Biodiesel

• Milica Folic, Topsoe

• Paul Nazzaro, Advanced Fuel Solutions

• Kristof Reiter, Reiter Companies

• Bill Morphew, CPM | Crown Global Companies

• Scott Fenwick, Clean Fuels Alliance America

• Chatty Sakhalkar, Teikoku USA

• Dani Charles, Veriflux

• Tom Slunecka, Plasma Blue

Ron Kotrba, the editor and publisher of the Biobased Diesel™ suite of media products who has nearly 20 years of experience covering these industries, authors numerous pieces on feedstock theft and fraud, automation integration, the U.S. biodiesel industry’s Missouri roots, and how a 15-year-old technology has finally come of age.

Those who wish to receive the digital version of the Summer 2023 print edition of Biobased Diesel™ via email can sign up for free by June 11 by simply filling out a short contact form in the website footer at Biobased Diesel Daily® (biobased-diesel.com).

In addition, by signing up, subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will also receive subsequent print issues, starting with the Winter 2024 edition in December.

All subscribers will receive future digital versions of the magazine, as well as the e-newsletter, Biobased Diesel™ Weekly, distributed every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. U.S. Central time.

The Biobased Diesel™ suite of media products was launched in Fall 2020 by RonKo Media Productions.

The publishing of the Summer 2023 print edition of Biobased Diesel™ was made possible with the support of the following 26 advertisers:

Digital and print advertising sales for 2024 will begin in late summer and early fall 2023. For more information, or to request a package quote, email or call Ron Kotrba at editor@biobased-diesel.com or 218-745-8347.