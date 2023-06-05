Introducing the First-Ever Women Automotive Awards: Celebrating Excellence in the Automotive Industry

HANWELL, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are happy to announce the launch of the first-ever Women Automotive Awards, an esteemed recognition program celebrating remarkable achievements and contributions within the automotive industry. These prestigious awards will be presented at the upcoming Women Automotive Summit, taking place in Stuttgart, Germany, on September 20th.

The Women Automotive Awards honour exceptional individuals who have set new standards and demonstrated outstanding talent and dedication. We cordially invite you to join us in celebrating these remarkable achievements and recognizing the inspiring individuals who have made significant contributions to our industry.

The awards consist of six distinct categories, each highlighting excellence in the workplace and showcasing the breadth of talent within the automotive industry:

1. Diversity Champion: Recognizing significant contributions to championing diversity.

2. Brightest Star: Celebrating emerging talent within the industry.



3. Most Inspiring Member: Celebrating an individual who inspires others through their actions and achievements.

4. Empowerment - The Leg-Up Award! The Leg-Up Award! Appreciating someone who has gone above and beyond in supporting and empowering others.



5. Leadership: Honouring an outstanding leader who has driven innovation and fostered collaboration.

6. Male Advocate: Recognizing your male colleague who actively championed gender equality and inclusion.

We invite everyone to submit their entries and nominate deserving colleagues, friends, and employers who have made notable contributions to the automotive industry. The Women Automotive Awards offer an opportunity to recognize and appreciate exceptional talent and accomplishments. There is no limit to the number of applications you can submit, and all you need is a valid reason explaining why your nominee should be considered.

KEY DEADLINES

• 5th June AWARD NOMINATIONS OPEN

• 21st July APPLICATIONS CLOSE

• 1st August SHORTLIST PUBLISHED

• 20th September WINNERS ANNOUNCED LIVE

The Women Automotive Summit, where the awards will be presented, promises to be meaningful. Bringing together industry leaders, visionaries, and aspiring professionals, the summit will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration. It will serve as a catalyst for driving positive change and advancing excellence within the automotive industry.

Join us in celebrating remarkable achievements and contributions at the Women Automotive Summit in Stuttgart, Germany, on September 20th.

Together, let's honour the exceptional individuals who have shaped our industry and set new benchmarks.

The Women Automotive Network is a community dedicated to empowering women in the automotive industry.

Our mission is to provide a platform for accelerating diversity discussion and inspiring change. Whilst offering unparalleled networking opportunities and support to achieve your best!

Join our 25,000+ Network and get involved in our events, leadership interview series, mentorship program, job opportunities and much more.

