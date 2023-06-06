Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Awarded Threat Intelligence Monitoring Contract for FTSE 250 Engineering Company
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc will provide forward looking Dark Web Threat Intelligence services delivered via Crossword’s Trillion platform.
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LSE:CCS)
Trillion gives our clients extensive, rich and safe access to hidden discussions, intelligence data, and potential cyber-attack planning.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the software and services company focused on cyber security and risk, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract with a FTSE 250 engineering company to provide forward looking Dark Web Threat Intelligence services. The service will be delivered via Crossword’s Trillion platform using its market leading credential leak and discussion monitoring services. The solution will be backed up by expert human analysis to deliver the service.
— Jon Inns, Director of Threat Intelligence Products, Crossword Cybersecurity
The FTSE 250 engineering company is already a Consulting client of Crossword’s. The close relationship between the consulting team and the product team at Crossword helped identify the benefits the client will derive from the Dark Web Threat Intelligence services.
Jon Inns, Director of Threat Intelligence Products, Crossword Cybersecurity, commented: “Trillion gives our clients extensive, rich and safe access to hidden discussions, intelligence data, and potential cyber-attack planning.
"Early warning signs of impending cyber-attacks indicators are plentiful to the trained eye, but finding and ranking them is time consuming and hazardous given the terabytes of data moving within the Dark Web every day. Trillion’s technology significantly reduces both discovery time and risk while dramatically increasing the observable dark space for our clients. Trillion’s technology, which has been built in-house, is coupled with expert human analysis to ensure we provide our clients with the maximum level of coverage and context.”
Trillion™ is Crossword’s Dark Web Threat Intelligence platform that continuously tracks, correlates and analyses billions of stolen user credentials and threat actor exchanges, hunting for digital indicators that could be relevant to our clients’ security defences. Trillion’s intelligent risk engines identify the threats with greatest potential to result in corporate damage. With comprehensive data filters and automatic live account detection, Trillion™ makes it easy for clients to sort through and categorise the threat levels arising from threat indicators.
About Crossword Cybersecurity plc
Crossword offers a range of cyber security solutions to help companies understand and reduce cyber security risk. We do this through a combination of people and technology, in the form of SaaS and software products, consulting, and managed services. Crossword's areas of emphasis are cyber security strategy and risk, supply chain cyber, threat detection and response, and digital identity and the aim is to build up a portfolio of cyber security products and services with recurring revenue models in these four areas. We work closely with UK universities and our products and services are often powered by academic research-driven insights. In the area of cybersecurity strategy and risk our consulting services include cyber maturity assessments, industry certifications, and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) managed services.
Crossword's end-to-end supply chain cyber standard operating model (SCC SOM) is supported by our best-selling SaaS platform, Rizikon Assurance, along with cost-effective cyber audits, security testing services and complete managed services for supply chain cyber risk management. Threat detection and response services include our Nightingale AI-based network monitoring, our Trillion and Arc breached credentials tracking platforms, and incident response. Crossword's work in digital identity is based on the World Wide Web Consortium W3C verifiable credentials standard and our current solution, Identiproof, enables secure digital verification of individuals to prevent fraud.
Crossword serves medium and large clients including FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and S&P listed companies in various sectors, such as defence, insurance, investment and retail banks, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing and has offices in the UK, Poland and Oman. Crossword is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.
Visit Crossword at https://www.crosswordcybersecurity.com/
