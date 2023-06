Global Construction Glass Market to Attain a Revenue of US$ 190.3 Billion by 2030

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global construction glass market revenue was US$ 110.9 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 190.3 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period 2023–2030.Request Sample Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/construction-glass-market Glass has a significant effect on a space's experience quality and is frequently a key element of the overall construction concept. Glass technology has influenced and redefined architecture numerous times, and its most recent development offers a wide range of alternatives. The development of smart glass for buildings and other recent breakthroughs in glass technology have considerably raised the need for construction glass.As the following examples demonstrate, smart glass is a technological development that holds great promise for enhancing building aesthetics, usefulness, and privacy. For instance, Bagmane Group selected SageGlass in 2021 to supply about 200,000 square feet of SageGlass Harmony electrochromic glass for the largest smart glass installation in India.The efforts made by manufacturers to increase the use of smart glasses by regular consumers will also affect market trends. For instance, in 2020, Cardinal Glass Industries and Click Materials, a pioneer in electrochromic glass technology, teamed up to provide the former's smart window solution to one million North American homes. According to the business, Click has created a patented technique that lowers EC glass production costs by 60% while lowering energy expenses and consumption. This makes smart windows very affordable for households.Energy-Efficient Glass is Witnessing High Demand Among End-UsersIn 2022, the energy-efficient glass segment dominated the global construction glass market and is likely to record a revenue opportunity of US$ 33.3 Billion by 2030. Due to the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, energy-efficient glass products like low-emissivity, insulated, and smart glass are being used more frequently. Governments have established energy efficiency requirements for construction, which has prompted the widespread use of energy-efficient glass in places like the European Union. The government stated that by 2050, all new buildings must be practically zero-energy buildings (NZEBs). As a result, the usage of energy-efficient glass has significantly increased in the region.Borosilicate Glass Composition is Popular for Construction ActivitiesIn 2022, the borosilicate glass segment recorded the highest revenue share of the global construction glass market. Due to its exceptional strength and durability, borosilicate glass is popular in the construction sector and the production of scientific glassware. Due to its capacity to tolerate high temperatures, it is also frequently utilized in lighting applications.Float Manufacturing Process Dominated the Global Construction Glass MarketIn 2022, the float process segment recorded a revenue share of 74.5% of the global market. Compared to other glass manufacturing techniques, this technology has a number of benefits, including the capacity to create big, superior glass sheets with consistent thickness and optical quality.Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Construction Glass MarketIn 2022, the Asia Pacific region will still rule the worldwide construction glass market. China, India, and Japan are three of the world's major economies that have seen substantial expansion in construction activities over the past ten years. The growth of the construction glass market in the Asia Pacific region has been fueled by rising demand for residential and commercial buildings as well as government measures to promote energy efficiency in buildings. For instance, the National Bureau of Statistics of China estimates that the value of China's completed building projects climbed by 7.1% on an annual basis in 2020, reaching a total of US$ 3.85 trillion. In addition, the Chinese government recently unveiled a plan to spend significantly on infrastructure, with a concentration on roads, bridges, and airports.Technology advances in the creation of high-performance glass products that provide increased safety, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal are another factor driving the growth of the Asia Pacific construction glass market. For instance, the introduction of tempered, laminated, insulated, and smart glass has greatly increased the use of construction glass in various fields, including electronics, automobiles, and construction. In the upcoming years, the building glass market will continue to expand due to the rising demand for these products in the Asia-Pacific region.Top 10 Players Own More Than 65% of the Global Construction Glass Market's Revenue.Leading companies in the market include AGNORA, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., China Glass Holdings Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Guardian Industries Corp., Gulf Glass Industries, Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., and Central Glass Co., Ltd.A few key competitors clearly dominate the worldwide building glass market, as shown by the competitive landscape analysis of the glass market. According to the study, the market is capital-intensive and necessitates significant investment in R&D, manufacturing facilities, and distribution networks. The major businesses have made significant investments in these fields, allowing them to offer a variety of premium goods at affordable costs.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/construction-glass-market Some of the top players operating in the global construction glass market are:AGNORAAsahi Glass Co. LtdCentral Glass Co., Ltd.Bendheim GlassCompagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.China Glass Holdings LimitedGuardian Industries Corp.Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.Gulf Glass Industries.Schott AGPPG Industries, Inc.Other Prominent PlayersSegmentation OutlineThe global construction glass market segmentation focuses on Type, Composition, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Region.By TypeAnnealed GlassToughened GlassHeat-Strengthened GlassEnergy-efficient GlassExtra-clean/ Self-cleaning glassSheet GlassLaminated GlassChromatic GlassPatterned GlassTinted GlassInsulated Glazed UnitsOthersBy CompositionBorosilicateGlass FiberSilicaSodium potassium carbonateLeadOthersBy Manufacturing ProcessRolled ProcessFloat ProcessBy ApplicationWallsShop FrontsPublic PlacesSkylightsAquariumsBridgesICUsMeeting RoomsFire-resistant DoorsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)UAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaLooking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/construction-glass-market About Astute AnalyticaAstute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.