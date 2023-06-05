Global Construction Glass Market to Attain a Revenue of US$ 190.3 Billion by 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global construction glass market revenue was US$ 110.9 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 190.3 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period 2023–2030.
Glass has a significant effect on a space's experience quality and is frequently a key element of the overall construction concept. Glass technology has influenced and redefined architecture numerous times, and its most recent development offers a wide range of alternatives. The development of smart glass for buildings and other recent breakthroughs in glass technology have considerably raised the need for construction glass.
As the following examples demonstrate, smart glass is a technological development that holds great promise for enhancing building aesthetics, usefulness, and privacy. For instance, Bagmane Group selected SageGlass in 2021 to supply about 200,000 square feet of SageGlass Harmony electrochromic glass for the largest smart glass installation in India.
The efforts made by manufacturers to increase the use of smart glasses by regular consumers will also affect market trends. For instance, in 2020, Cardinal Glass Industries and Click Materials, a pioneer in electrochromic glass technology, teamed up to provide the former's smart window solution to one million North American homes. According to the business, Click has created a patented technique that lowers EC glass production costs by 60% while lowering energy expenses and consumption. This makes smart windows very affordable for households.
Energy-Efficient Glass is Witnessing High Demand Among End-Users
In 2022, the energy-efficient glass segment dominated the global construction glass market and is likely to record a revenue opportunity of US$ 33.3 Billion by 2030. Due to the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, energy-efficient glass products like low-emissivity, insulated, and smart glass are being used more frequently. Governments have established energy efficiency requirements for construction, which has prompted the widespread use of energy-efficient glass in places like the European Union. The government stated that by 2050, all new buildings must be practically zero-energy buildings (NZEBs). As a result, the usage of energy-efficient glass has significantly increased in the region.
Borosilicate Glass Composition is Popular for Construction Activities
In 2022, the borosilicate glass segment recorded the highest revenue share of the global construction glass market. Due to its exceptional strength and durability, borosilicate glass is popular in the construction sector and the production of scientific glassware. Due to its capacity to tolerate high temperatures, it is also frequently utilized in lighting applications.
Float Manufacturing Process Dominated the Global Construction Glass Market
In 2022, the float process segment recorded a revenue share of 74.5% of the global market. Compared to other glass manufacturing techniques, this technology has a number of benefits, including the capacity to create big, superior glass sheets with consistent thickness and optical quality.
Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Construction Glass Market
In 2022, the Asia Pacific region will still rule the worldwide construction glass market. China, India, and Japan are three of the world's major economies that have seen substantial expansion in construction activities over the past ten years. The growth of the construction glass market in the Asia Pacific region has been fueled by rising demand for residential and commercial buildings as well as government measures to promote energy efficiency in buildings. For instance, the National Bureau of Statistics of China estimates that the value of China's completed building projects climbed by 7.1% on an annual basis in 2020, reaching a total of US$ 3.85 trillion. In addition, the Chinese government recently unveiled a plan to spend significantly on infrastructure, with a concentration on roads, bridges, and airports.
Technology advances in the creation of high-performance glass products that provide increased safety, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal are another factor driving the growth of the Asia Pacific construction glass market. For instance, the introduction of tempered, laminated, insulated, and smart glass has greatly increased the use of construction glass in various fields, including electronics, automobiles, and construction. In the upcoming years, the building glass market will continue to expand due to the rising demand for these products in the Asia-Pacific region.
Top 10 Players Own More Than 65% of the Global Construction Glass Market's Revenue.
Leading companies in the market include AGNORA, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., China Glass Holdings Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Guardian Industries Corp., Gulf Glass Industries, Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., and Central Glass Co., Ltd.
A few key competitors clearly dominate the worldwide building glass market, as shown by the competitive landscape analysis of the glass market. According to the study, the market is capital-intensive and necessitates significant investment in R&D, manufacturing facilities, and distribution networks. The major businesses have made significant investments in these fields, allowing them to offer a variety of premium goods at affordable costs.
Some of the top players operating in the global construction glass market are:
AGNORA
Asahi Glass Co. Ltd
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
Bendheim Glass
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
China Glass Holdings Limited
Guardian Industries Corp.
Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
Gulf Glass Industries.
Schott AG
PPG Industries, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global construction glass market segmentation focuses on Type, Composition, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Region.
By Type
Annealed Glass
Toughened Glass
Heat-Strengthened Glass
Energy-efficient Glass
Extra-clean/ Self-cleaning glass
Sheet Glass
Laminated Glass
Chromatic Glass
Patterned Glass
Tinted Glass
Insulated Glazed Units
Others
By Composition
Borosilicate
Glass Fiber
Silica
Sodium potassium carbonate
Lead
Others
By Manufacturing Process
Rolled Process
Float Process
By Application
Walls
Shop Fronts
Public Places
Skylights
Aquariums
Bridges
ICUs
Meeting Rooms
Fire-resistant Doors
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
