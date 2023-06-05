Esteemed Educator’s Book, “Let’s Talk About Race (and Other Hard Things)” to be Released as an Audiobook June 19
Book presents methods and skills to create a non-violent, non-aggressive stance to participating in dialoguesOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nancy Dome’s timely book, “Let's Talk About Race (and Other Hard Things),” which has remained in the top 100 in the communications management and business conflict resolution categories on Amazon since its 2022 release, will be released as an audiobook on June 19.
“Let’s Talk About Race (and Other Hard Things)” is a guided framework that provides readers with the necessary tools to navigate challenging discussions that are usually shied away from or end in animosity.
The guide starts by approaching the very triggering topic of race and how effective communication, coupled with compassion, empathy and objectively listening, can be a catalyst for change. While Dr. Dome is an expert in diversity, equity and inclusion, the book is not one-dimensional. Dr. Dome, an educator who boasts almost three decades of commitment to the education system in various capacities, said the book’s resources can be applied to any complex discussion.
The book is based on Dr. Dome’s Compassionate Dialogue framework. This construct is a series of methods and skills that can be mastered to create a standardized, courageous, non-violent and non-aggressive stance to participating in dialogues.
Dr. Dome said she was inspired to write the book based on the traumatic and angering events that took place in the last few years. With racial injustices at a high and lines drawn in the sand, she recognized the growing inability of persons to have civil discourse with opposing points. “The book affirms that disagreements are a natural component of communicating,” Dr. Dome said. “However, with this book, the conversation will end with new knowledge gained by each party instead of an uproar.”
“Let’s Talk About Race (and Other Hard Things)” has earned more than 50 five-star reviews on Amazon.
For more information about “Let’s Talk About Race (and Other Hard Things)” or to purchase the book, visit https://bit.ly/LetsTalkAboutRaceAudiobook.
To learn more about Dr. Dome and her work, please visit drnancydome.com.
About Dr. Nancy Dome
Renowned speaker, author and equity consultant Dr. Nancy Dome co-founded Epoch Education in 2014 to provide leaders in education and business with accessible and professional development in diversity, inclusion and belonging, and equity. As an educator for nearly three decades, Dr. Dome taught our most vulnerable students in the juvenile court and community schools and has served as a Distinguished Teacher in Residence and faculty member at California State University San Marcos. Her transformative approach helps individuals, school districts, companies and organizations throughout the country navigate complex topics, build bridges and work together for inclusive, impactful change.
###
Media Relations
Dr. Nancy Dome
email us here