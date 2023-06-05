Global Canning Jars Market to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 4,126.2 Million by 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global canning jars market revenue was US$ 2,619.5 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,126.2 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of US$ 5.8% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2023-2030.
The demand for customized and personalized products that let customers show off their distinctive tastes in fashion and branding is driving growth in the global canning jars market. While this poses a difficulty for manufacturers as it necessitates more materials and tools, the trend toward customization demonstrates that customers are prepared to spend money on high-quality goods that express their uniqueness. For instance, in partnership with the company "minä perhonen," Zwilling J.A. Henckels introduced "Forest cocotte" in February 2021. These containers' lids feature a big tree with outstretched branches that grow lots of forest produce. As a result, these actions fuel market expansion.
The increased understanding of the advantages of home-canned food for health is another factor driving market expansion. Consumers are looking for components that are high in nutrients and are more concerned with the nutritional worth of the food they eat. Food that has been home-canned is said to be healthier than processed or pre-packaged goods since it gives consumers control over the ingredients and lets them avoid unnecessary preservatives and additives. The market for canning jars is likely to rise going forward owing to this trend toward healthier food options. According to Canned Foods: United States, a report recently published by Freedonia Focus Reports, the demand for canned food in the US is expected to increase by 3.0% annually through 2025.
Regular-Mouth Canning Jars are Popular Choice of End-Users
In 2022, the regular-mouth canning jars segment generated a revenue share of 73% of the global canning jar market. Regular-mouth canning jars are a well-liked option among consumers for home canning and food preservation due to their adaptability in size and form. They are a practical choice for customers because they are widely accessible and work with various canning equipment. This segment will rise at a CAGR of 6% in the coming years.
12 oz-16 oz Canning Jar Size to Attain an Opportunity of US$ 689.7 Million
In 2022, the 12 oz-16 oz segment acquired a CAGR of 40% of the global canning jar market and is likely to generate an opportunity of US$ 689.7 Mn from 2023-2030. Consumers frequently choose this size range for canning and food preservation: 12 oz to 16 oz. While still small enough to be conveniently stored in a pantry or cabinet, these jars are big enough to carry a variety of various foods and recipes. In addition, 12 oz. to 16 oz. canning jars are adaptable and can use for a wide range of food preservation methods, such as canning, pickling, and fermenting.
Offline Distribution Channel is Preferred by End-Users
In 2022, the offline segment dominated the global canning jar market, recording a revenue share of 70%. Canning jars are frequently sold through offline distribution channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty shops, especially for more well-known brands. This is due to the fact that customers can physically examine the product and make educated selections about what to buy. However, the selling of canning jars is also becoming popular through online distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms.
Asia Pacific to Witness Lucrative Growth
In 2022, Asia Pacific recorded a revenue share of 39% of the global canning jars market. The region has a sizable and expanding population, and canned and preserved goods are among the packaged foods and beverages that are in increasing demand. Also, the region has numerous canning jar producers and suppliers and an increasing number of independent producers and craftspeople. In addition, the region is experiencing a rapid urbanization trend, which is driving up demand for convenience goods and shifting the packaging market towards sustainable solutions.
Top 7 Players Representing Less Than 13% of the Market
High levels of market fragmentation and a plethora of competitors fighting for market share define the canning jars market. Low entry barriers, regional preferences, little product differentiation, and a dispersed client base are just a few of the elements that have fueled this fragmentation. The low entry barriers are one of the primary causes of the market's high level of fragmentation. Canning jars are made using a straightforward manufacturing technique, and the basic components are generally accessible. As a result, several smaller firms have emerged due to their relatively easy entry into the market.
These market players are investing in research, agreements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to lure customers toward their products.
Key Developments of these Players Include:
In May 2023, Ardagh Glass Packaging - North America, a division of the Ardagh Group, in partnership with Newell Brands, the company that makes Ball® home canning jars created the Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Mason Jars.
In May 2023, Ball's brand-new Honeybee Keepsake jars honor the diligent pollinator, the honeybee, with an embossed bee and honeycomb design. In addition to being useful, a brand-new keepsake canning jar from Ball is also "bee-utifal."
In January 2022, The Le Parfait company and its brands were successfully acquired by Berlin Packaging, the biggest provider of hybrid packaging in the world, from O-I France SAS. Berlin Packaging gains market share in the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector while solidifying its position as a top supplier of premium glass containers in the business-to-business (B2B) sector.
Leading Competitors
Blueglass
Farberware
Crate and Barrel
J.A. Henckels
J. WECK Company
Le Parfait
Kate spade
Roetell
Oneida
Zwilling JA Henkels
WMF
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global canning jars market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Size, Sales Channel, and Region.
By Product Type
Regular-Mouth Canning Jars
Wide-Mouth Canning Jars
By Size
4 oz-8 oz
12 oz-16 oz
24 oz-28 oz
32 oz-38 oz
64 oz-128 oz
By Sales Channel
Online
E-Commerce
Websites
Offline
B2B
(OEMs – Food Processing & Services, Others)
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
