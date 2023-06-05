webFEAT Complete Honors Community with Continued Partnership with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful
webFEAT Complete Continues its Partnership with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful's "Adopt-A-Spot" Program, Cleaning up Linwood and Inspiring Community Engagement.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- webFEAT Complete, one of Cincinnati's longest-lasting and most experienced digital marketing agencies, is proud to continue its partnership with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful by participating in their "Adopt-A-Spot" program yet again. On April 26, members of the webFEAT Complete team volunteered their time to clean up the streets of Linwood, where their home office is located.
The "Adopt-A-Spot" program allows individuals, groups, and organizations to adopt a spot in Cincinnati and take responsibility for keeping it clean and beautiful. Back in 2019, webFEAT Complete established its partnership with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, adopting a spot in Linwood. The program has been running for several years and has seen a growing number of spots adopted each year.
webFEAT Complete’s office is based out of a historic home that was built in 1880, which CEO Michelle Selnick purchased and repurposed to fit the needs of her team. The office space is unique, and the team is committed to honoring the history of the space and vibrant community that they are a part of.
“The culture we have fostered in our office instills in us a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the Cincinnati community.” Stated Michelle Selnick. “Given that a majority of our clients are based locally, we are doubly invested in the progress and prosperity of Cincinnati, its people, and its small enterprises. This motivates us to assist our clients in achieving online success each day.”
The webFEAT Complete team plans to continue cleaning up the Cincinnati area and encourages other businesses and organizations to get involved with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful. The impact of their efforts can be seen in the growing number of spots adopted and the reduction in litter across the city.
About webFEAT Complete:
webFEAT Complete is a leading digital marketing agency based out of Cincinnati, OH since 1999. For 24 years and counting, webFEAT Complete has helped hundreds of businesses in the Greater Cincinnati area and beyond achieve online success through their digital marketing services. webFEAT Complete is proud to offer services including but not limited to website design, search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, email marketing, digital advertising, website hosting, and more. To learn more, visit www.webfeatcomplete.com
About Keep Cincinnati Beautiful:
Keep Cincinnati Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating and maintaining clean, safe, and vibrant neighborhoods in the city of Cincinnati. Founded in 1978, the organization works to empower individuals and communities to take ownership of their local environment through a variety of programs, including litter prevention, beautification, and community engagement. Keep Cincinnati Beautiful partners with local businesses, government agencies, and community groups to make Cincinnati a cleaner and more beautiful place to live, work, and play. Learn how you can get involved by visiting https://www.keepcincinnatibeautiful.org/.
