Vietnamese naval ship joins exercise in Indonesia

HÀ NỘI — Ship 20 of the Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172 anchored in Makassar, Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday to participate in the 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK), according to the Quân Đội Nhân Dân (People's Army) newspaper.

The military exercise held by the Indonesian Navy will last until June 8, with the working delegation of the Viêt Nam People’s Navy (VPN) aboard the vessel expected to partake in a street parade, a multilateral drill at sea, and music-sport-food exchanges within its course.

Earlier, Ship 20 – a Pohang-class corvette received from the Republic of Korea Navy in October 2018 – came to Malaysia’s Langkawi to attend the 16th International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023 from May 23-28.

The trip, made at the invitation of Malaysian and Indonesian navies, aims to consolidate and strengthen the good friendship and cooperation between the Việt Nam People’s Army and the VPN and those of other countries.

It was also intended to materialise directives of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on international integration and defence diplomacy, and improve naval troops’ ability to work together in response to common maritime security challenges. — VNS