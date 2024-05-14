Việt Nam backs UN General Assembly's resolution on Palestine’s UN membership

VIETNAM, May 14 - NEW YORK — Việt Nam co-sponsors and supports the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s historic resolution, and backs the membership of the State of Palestine to the UN, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the UN, affirmed on May 13 (US time).

Speaking at the UNGA’s emergency special session on the Middle East situation and the Palestine issue in New York, Giang affirmed that Việt Nam stands side by side with Palestine in exercising its inalienable right to self-determination and supports its early admission as a full member of the UN.

He showed his belief that admitting Palestine is the most beneficial step for the two-state solution, creating a foundation for equal negotiations between the parties; and is an important step towards sustainable peace in the Middle East.

He emphasised that Việt Nam's solidarity with and unceasing support for Palestine has derived from the long-term common struggle for sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and freedom, and the pursuit of happiness for the people.

The Vietnamese diplomat also expressed his concern about the risk of escalating the conflict in Gaza into a regional war, strongly condemned all forms of violence against civilians and essential civil infrastructure, and opposed all violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint; hold dialogue; abide by international law, and the Charter and relevant resolutions of the UN; implement an immediate and permanent ceasefire; unconditionally release all hostages; and ensure the unimpeded supply of humanitarian goods.

Giang also reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for the two-state solution and continued backing for the central role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in performing humanitarian relief responsibilities in the region.

The UNGA emergency special session was convened after a draft resolution on the admission of Palestine was vetoed at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on April 18.

During this session, the General Assembly adopted a resolution that — as of September 10, 2024 — upgrades Palestine’s rights at the UN as an observer State, urging the UNSC to favourably consider its full membership. — VNS