Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 227,517 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lujan Grisham, Secretary Romero release statements after Rep. Trujillo’s retirement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 4, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney
Office of the Governor
caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released the following statement Sunday after Rep. Christine Trujillo announced her retirement for the New Mexico House of Representatives over the weekend.

“Rep. Trujillo’s 10 years in the New Mexico House were a continuation of her dedication to her community and students across our state,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “Her work during the most recent legislative sessions shows her tenacity to make New Mexico better and a singular focus on making life easier for schools and families. Rep. Trujillo’s eagerness to make meaningful change will be missed in the next session. I send her my utmost gratitude for her service to our state.”

“Rep. Trujillo is a steadfast education advocate,” said Education Cabinet Secretary Arsenio Romero. “As a retired educator, her legislative accomplishments aimed to improve New Mexico schools and her strong partnership with the Public Education Department will have long-lasting impact. During the last session, for example, she sponsored a bill that led to bigger paychecks for education assistants and another that outfits school bathrooms with menstrual products. I wish her well and want her to know she will be missed.”

 

###

You just read:

Governor Lujan Grisham, Secretary Romero release statements after Rep. Trujillo’s retirement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more