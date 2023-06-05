Governor Lujan Grisham, Secretary Romero release statements after Rep. Trujillo’s retirement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 4, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney

Office of the Governor

caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released the following statement Sunday after Rep. Christine Trujillo announced her retirement for the New Mexico House of Representatives over the weekend.

“Rep. Trujillo’s 10 years in the New Mexico House were a continuation of her dedication to her community and students across our state,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “Her work during the most recent legislative sessions shows her tenacity to make New Mexico better and a singular focus on making life easier for schools and families. Rep. Trujillo’s eagerness to make meaningful change will be missed in the next session. I send her my utmost gratitude for her service to our state.”

“Rep. Trujillo is a steadfast education advocate,” said Education Cabinet Secretary Arsenio Romero. “As a retired educator, her legislative accomplishments aimed to improve New Mexico schools and her strong partnership with the Public Education Department will have long-lasting impact. During the last session, for example, she sponsored a bill that led to bigger paychecks for education assistants and another that outfits school bathrooms with menstrual products. I wish her well and want her to know she will be missed.”

