Seabrook Drowning

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Graham Courtney

(603) 271-3361

June 5, 2023

Seabrook, NH – On June 3, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., New Hampshire 911 notified New Hampshire Fish and Game of a possible drowning in a small pond, known locally as Tri-Town Pond, near Old New Boston Road in the Town of Seabrook. Additional First Responders from multiple agencies were also dispatched and responded to assist.

Two individuals were fishing from a small boat that had capsized. One made it to shore and was instrumental in providing detail that assisted all first responders and divers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department with the location of the missing individual. The body of Justin Janvrin, 26, of Seabrook was recovered at approximately 6:55 p.m.

Agencies involved included the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the New Hampshire Department of Safety Marine Patrol and State Police, the Seabrook Police Department, the Kensington Police Department, the Seabrook Fire Department, the Kensington Fire Department, and the East Kingston Fire Department.

No further information is available at this time.