Ethics commission seeks members

Applications are being accepted for service on the North Dakota Ethics Commission.

Commissioners serve a 4-yearterm, with the term of service to commence on September 1, 2023. Applications will be accepted until July 3, 2023.

The mission of the North Dakota Ethics Commission is to strengthen the confidence of the citizens of North Dakota in their Government by ensuring and promoting transparency and accountability. The North Dakota Ethics Commission was established in 2018 upon passage of an initiated measure, which created Article XIV of the North Dakota Constitution.

Individuals are eligible to serve on the Commission unless any one of the following criteria apply:

The individual holds a statewide elected or appointed public

The individual is a candidate for statewide public

The individual is a political party

The individual is a

The individual is an employee of the legislative branch, including Legislative

The individual is an appointed agency director, serving in one of the Governor's cabinet

Interested individuals may apply under the "Boards" section of the Governor's website, located at https://www.governor.nd.gov/boards/

Appointments will be made by consensus agreement of the Governor, Senate Majority Leader, and Senate Minority Leader.