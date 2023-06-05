Opportunity Knock$ Honored with Telly Award Best Reality TV Series

Opportunity Knock$ features renowned financial experts Jean Chatzky, Patrice Washington and Louis Barajas.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, U.S., June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Opportunity Knock$, the groundbreaking TV series that showcases the transformative power of personal and financial growth, has been awarded the prestigious Telly Award for Best Reality Television Program. The series – broadcast by PBS stations nationally, PBS Passport and the World Channel – has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and remarkable impact.Opportunity Knock$ is a social justice production , offering a fresh and innovative approach to reality television, focusing on empowering individuals to pursue their dreams and showcasing how viewers can join them on their transformational journeys. The program's companion tool, The Opportunity Finder , connects viewers with local nonprofits like the United Way, along with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and not-for-profit credit unions, to help more families replicate the success of the families featured in the series. To date, viewers have connected with 30,000 local, nonprofit programs, including domestic violence shelters, business start-up services, immigration support and childcare and utility assistance.Directed by veteran reality television producer Brian Spoor, who executive produced the series with Creator/Producer Jamie Strayer and Executive Producer Jenn George Hunter, Opportunity Knock$ features renowned financial experts Jean Chatzky, Louis Barajas, and Patrice Washington. The Telly Awards , now in its 44th year, celebrates excellence in video and television across all screens. With thousands of entries from around the world, the Telly Awards honor outstanding productions that push the boundaries of innovation and creativity. Being recognized with this esteemed award is a testament to the dedication and talent of the Opportunity Knock$ team and the impactful message the series delivers."We are incredibly honored to receive the Telly Award for Opportunity Knock$," Creator Jamie Strayer said. "We made life-changing television and believe this award brings with it more viewers whose lives can be transformed."The Silver Telly Award adds to Opportunity Knock$' growing list of accolades, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the reality television genre. The program is praised by the National Financial Counseling Association of America and Balance, premiered at FinCon and has been referred to as the "Ted Lasso of Reality Television" on Rotten Tomatoes, where it has earned a 100% audience score.Opportunity Knock$ is distributed by American Public Television and presenting station WXXI. It is underwritten with generous support from Callahan & Associates, Balance and The National Council for Financial Opportunities. The Opportunity Finder was created in partnership with Wave2.Media Kit is available at: https://www.opportunityknocks.net/tellyaward

