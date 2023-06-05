Coventry University Group and INTO form strategic collaboration to boost career outcomes for students

Coventry University London

INTO will offer students at Coventry University Group access to its suite of employability programmes to help fast-track career success

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTO University Partnerships and Coventry University Group have formed a new strategic collaboration aimed at boosting career outcomes for students.

INTO will deliver a range of intensive employability programmes to students at Coventry University Group. This will complement careers services already available on campus. It will initially be launched at Coventry University London with a further rollout across the university group over time.

Leveraging its expertise in the arena of international student success, INTO’s CareerFirst team will provide Coventry University Group students access to a range of premium employability programmes designed to accelerate career outcomes. Every student will be eligible for a scholarship amounting to 10% of the total cost of the programmes.

“We are delighted to launch this new collaboration with Coventry University Group, which is renowned for its global outlook and commitment to delivering concrete career outcomes for students,” said John Skyes, CEO of INTO. “Our focus is on international students who have much to offer employers in terms of their ambition, qualifications and diverse perspectives but who often seek extra support to get ahead in today’s competitive career landscape. That’s why we have invested in our CareerFirst offering and are proud to be collaborating with Coventry University Group, which shares our belief in the power of innovation to drive student employability.”

Ian Dunn, Provost at Coventry University Group, said: “Coventry University Group is proud of its careers offer but we recognise the need for constant innovation to stay ahead in a fast-changing world. We are excited about the potential for our collaboration with INTO. Working with INTO CareerFirst will give further opportunities for our students to develop the skills and gain the experiences they need to thrive in the jobs of the future.”

INTO’s experiential employability programmes are aimed at empowering students to develop workplace skills and grow their professional networks while working on real-world challenges set by leading employers.

These innovative programmes include the Summer Accelerator - an eight-week programme that combines an internship, employability workshops and cultural excursions, and the Summer Employability Bootcamp - a week-long intensive employability programme that develops students’ employability whilst working on a business challenge set by an international employer.

“All INTO CareerFirst programmes are designed with employers to develop the skills and experience applicants need when applying for positions. They not only give students the valuable real-world experience with employers that many struggle to find, but they support students to develop the skills to achieve. INTO CareerFirst allows students to grow their network with business leaders with experience at a diverse range of global companies including Deliveroo, Bain & Company, Babylon Health and BT,” said Michael Lynas, Vice President, INTO CareerFirst.

With a 90% overall student satisfaction rating for their programmes, INTO CareerFirst has been transformational for students on their career journeys. Kanchan, an international student from Nepal studying accountancy and finance, attended the 2022 Summer Employability Bootcamp. Sharing her experience, she described how the programme was “comprehensive, inclusive, intensive and fruitful". She added, "I would definitely recommend anyone to do this course”.

Roughly 70% of international students bound for UK universities say they plan to stay in the UK to work after graduation, but 40% report gaining no work experience during their time at university. With over 200 graduates vying for every vacant position in the UK, 77% of all students are worried they do not have the skills they need to land jobs after graduation.

“As the graduate jobs market becomes increasingly competitive, we have designed our INTO CareerFirst programmes to support students in areas where we have seen them struggle in the past, and where employers tell us new graduates need further development. With over 15 years of experience helping international students to achieve academic and career success under our belt, we are giving students the edge they need by enabling them to hone their skills and gain hands-on experience in immersive workplace environments, all alongside their degree,” said Mr Lynas.

Coventry University was named the joint top modern university for career prospects in The Guardian University Guide 2021 and 2022. Through links with leading-edge businesses and organisations, students are able to access project and placement opportunities that enhance their employability on graduation.

Coventry University fast facts:

• Joint Top Modern University for Career Prospects – The Guardian University Guide 2021 and 2022

• Over 15,000 international students from 140 countries study at Coventry University Group. UK website

• 5 QS Stars for Employability – QS Stars University Ratings

• Awarded Queen’s Award for Enterprise (International Trade) in 2022