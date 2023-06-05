Metaverse AR AI Future with AvataGo ChatGPT
AvataGo is a Metaverse AR AI Platform Business company.BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IEO is in progress at the IndoEx Exchange (2023.5.19 ~ 2023.6.18), and Listing has been confirmed at IndoEx Cryptocurrency Exchange (2023.4Q) for the promise of benefits to many people. It will be a positive participation of many people for a better future.
The cultural shock that ChatGPT has recently brought to mankind is great. ARK Invest, an American investment management firm, announced on January 22 (local time) that it estimates the number of ChatGPT daily users to be more than 10 million. Within 40 days of the product launch, the number exceeded 10 million.
On the one hand, are AI technologies useful or harmful for humans? The endless debate is filling the gossip section of the newspaper. It would be better to think more about how AI technology can help humans, rather than discussing whether AI technology is right or wrong.
AvataGo is pioneering the expansion of AI technology in many directions to benefit humans.
Unlike in the past, modern people spend a lot of time-making choices and decisions even though they are making the same decision in a repetitive life pattern due to countless pieces of information.
Imagine a future where AvataGo Avatar appears whenever and wherever you want, like a genie from Arabian Nights, and helps you live.
1. Informs the user of the destination or things to prepare, when user wants to go on a trip.
2. Informs the user of the type of exercise and amount of exercise suitable for the user's known health condition, and constantly checks it every day from the side
3. Informs the user of favorite products based on current market price, latest fashion, place, and time when the user goes shopping.
4. Informs the user of various customized suggestions when a user likes cooking.
5. Informs the user of customized suggestions when the user cares for or raises animals and plants.
In the coming future, if everyone has a customized and optimal AR AI Avatar, another positive change will happen to humans.
As Spencer Jones, author of “Who moved my Cheese,” reads the new changes and prepares for active responses in the future.
