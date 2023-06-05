Francesco D’Adamo wins 2023 Hans Christian Andersen BEST WRITER AWARD for children’s literature

Francesco D'Adamo My Brother Johnny

Francesco D'Adamo has won the BEST WRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD at the 2023 Hans Christian Andersen Prize for Children’s Literature.

Some stories need to be written and deserve to be read all over the world. My Brother Johnny is one of these.” — Nicolette Jones, The Sunday Times

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Francesco D'Adamo has won the BEST WRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD at the 2023 Hans Christian Andersen Prize for Children’s Literature. He writes prolifically in Italian and has had many of his children’s novels translated into English.

The translated works have received much critical acclaim, particularly Iqbal, which tells the story of a boy who challenges the practice of child labour in poor countries, winning Francesco many of the awards he now holds. Equally notable is the controversial anti-war title: My Brother Johnny, translated into English by Sian Williams and published by award-winning indie publisher, Aurora Metro and Supernova Books.

In 2004 D’Adamo won the International Reading Association Teachers' Choices Booklist Prize. Oh, Freedom was awarded the Premio Asti D'Appello Junior (2016). Other awards include ALA Notable Children's Books CBC/NCSS Notable, Social Studies Trade Book, Charlotte Award, Suggested Reading List (NY), Christopher Award, Great Stone Face Book Award, Master List (NH), Iowa Teen Award, Master List IRA Teachers' Choices Texas Lone Star Reading List. Iqbal was also adapted to the screen as an animated feature film in 2015.

"Some stories need to be written and deserve to be read all over the world. My Brother Johnny is one of these." - Nicolette Jones, The Sunday Times

My Brother Johnny is a provocative, powerful and relevant novel for today’s modern world. In 2009 it was shortlisted for the Marsh Award for Children's Literature in Translation. Written with adolescents in mind, it carries an unapologetic and universal anti-war message. Johnny is a young airman who's flown dozens of missions. When he comes home from the war, his family and friends greet him as a hero. But Johnny doesn't feel like a hero. He's sick at the thought of the destruction he's caused to people in the villages over there. What's wrong with him? Why is he doing this? And when he sets up an anti-war protest in the centre of town, nobody wants to listen...

Author Bio:

Born in Milan in 1949, where he still lives and works, D’Adamo combines the activities of teacher, journalist and writer. He was one of the forerunners of the genre of the New Italian Noir. He made his debut in the field of literature for the younger readers with the book Lupo Omega, shortlisted for several prestigious book awards. He is an expert in pedagogics and youth studies. His books have been widely translated.



Contact:

marketing@aurorametro.com

Cheryl Robson – 02089481427

Buy the book My Brother Johnny - (aurorametro.com)