Link the INNOCN 44 Inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor 44C1G with the PS5 to Unlock the Full Gaming Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- The dedicated team at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is tirelessly working to create monitors that elevate monitor technology to new heights. With nearly a decade of experience, INNOCN has been consistently manufacturing feature-filled premium monitors. The company has proudly won several design awards, including the prestigious Red Dot Award (2016) and the China Good Design Award (2016), among others.
The INNOCN 44 Inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor 44C1G stands out as the best gaming monitor in the market. It offers USB-C, DP and HDMI ports, allowing seamless connectivity with gaming consoles such as the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and gaming PCs. It is called the ultimate companion for the PS5.
With support for 1440p resolution, the feature-rich PS5 complements the 44C1G monitor flawlessly, letting gamers enjoy stunning visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay. The variable refresh rate technology in the PS5 (up to 120Hz) ensures a tear-free experience, while HDR enhances color accuracy and depth. The PS5's 4K capability takes visual fidelity to new heights, and the lightning-fast SSD minimizes loading times. Furthermore, the PS5's virtual reality capabilities and 4K Blu-ray playback make it an ideal entertainment hub when combined with the 44C1G.
The 44C1G gaming monitor is priced affordably at $549.99 on Amazon US. For EU customers, it is available on Amazon at €539 after a €40 discount and a €120 Amazon coupon.
The INNOCN 44C1G monitor is packed with features for extended gaming sessions. VESA wall mount compatible, TUV Authentication, and Blue Light Reduction enhance gaming events with friends. It offers stunning visuals with features like HDR400 brightness, high contrast, color accuracy, and 96% DCI-P3 color gamut. With a 44-inch ultra-wide design, 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium, it ensures uninterrupted gameplay. Perfect for entertainment and gamers seeking the ultimate visual experience.
Product link:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09WR3SKR4
DE:https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09W5N5MQS
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09W5N5MQS
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09W5N5MQS
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09W5N5MQS
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09W5N5MQS
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09W5N5MQS
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09W5N5MQS
Pearl Li
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com