Expande: London-Based Tech Company Solves E-commerce Challenges with Innovative Shopify Apps

Expande, a London-based tech company founded by industry veteran Gary Reid, launches innovative Shopify apps for merchants
Expande's apps are designed to simplify complex tasks and provide practical solutions that save time, increase efficiency, and drive revenue”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expande, a new technology company headquartered in London, is thrilled to announce its official launch. Founded by ecommerce industry veteran Gary Reid, Expande aims to revolutionize the online retail sector by providing innovative apps tailored for the Shopify platform. With a mission to address the recurring challenges faced by ecommerce merchants, Expande empowers businesses to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.
Having witnessed the recurring issues faced by ecommerce merchants throughout his career, Gary Reid founded Expande with a vision to provide comprehensive solutions that simplify operations and drive growth. With his deep industry knowledge and commitment to innovation, Reid and his team at Expande are set to transform the way businesses engage with customers and optimize their ecommerce ventures.
"Expande was born out of a desire to help ecommerce merchants overcome the hurdles they face every day," said Gary Reid, Founder and CEO of Expande. "Our goal is to equip businesses of all sizes with powerful apps that enhance their Shopify experience, streamline operations, and deliver tangible results."
Expande's initial product lineup includes two apps. The first is AutoFeed, a Shopify App that automatically generates fully platform-compliant and optimized product feeds for Google, Facebook, and TikTok. With AutoFeed's powerful options, merchants can effortlessly reach their target audience across multiple advertising platforms, driving increased visibility and sales.
The second app, Hypester, offers an intuitive and efficient way to recruit, manage, and incentivize influencers. Hypester enables businesses to amplify their brand presence through dedicated ambassadors while measuring the return on investment (ROI) of their efforts. This app ensures that businesses can maximize their marketing strategies, harness the power of influencers, and boost customer engagement whilst also measuring success.
"Expande's apps are designed to simplify complex tasks and provide practical solutions that save time, increase efficiency, and drive revenue," explained Gary Reid. "We understand the challenges faced by ecommerce merchants, and our apps are specifically developed to alleviate these pain points and foster growth."
Expande's location in London places the company at the heart of the vibrant tech scene, providing access to a wealth of talent and opportunities for collaboration. The company's dedicated team of developers and industry experts are committed to continuous innovation, ensuring that Expande remains at the forefront of ecommerce technology.
"We are passionate about empowering businesses to thrive in the digital marketplace," emphasized Gary Reid. "Expande is more than a technology company; we are a partner in success, committed to providing businesses with the tools they need to achieve their ambitions."
Expande's apps will be available 3rd quarter 2023 on the Shopify app store, enabling merchants to seamlessly integrate them into their existing Shopify platforms. With user-friendly interfaces and powerful features, these apps offer merchants the opportunity to optimize their advertising efforts, manage brand ambassadors effectively, and drive exceptional ROI.
To learn more about Expande and its innovative suite of apps, please visit the official website at www.expande.tech
About Expande:
Expande is a London-based technology company specializing in the development of innovative apps for the Shopify platform. Founded by ecommerce industry veteran Gary Reid, Expande is dedicated to providing practical solutions to the recurring challenges faced by ecommerce merchants. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for innovation, Expande empowers businesses to thrive in the digital realm. For more information, visit www.expande.tech
