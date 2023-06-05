ESET is a notable vendor in the endpoint security market, according to a report by an independent research firm
EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, was included in Forrester’s The Endpoint Security Landscape, Q2 2023 report. The report provides an overview of 33 worldwide endpoint security vendors, amongst which ESET is recognized as a notable endpoint security provider based on product revenue. Landscape reports help Forrester clients become more educated about a market by defining current-state market maturity, detailing the top market dynamics and use cases, and providing a list of vendors or providers, which they might prioritize based on size, focus and geography.
As stated in the report, endpoint security solutions are the first and last line of defense for business users, protecting their devices from malware, detecting and responding to dangerous or malicious actions, and resolving incidents quickly and efficiently. Therefore, the critical importance of endpoint security is covered by this report, and by being included in it, ESET is acknowledged as a notable player in this mature market. Vendors in the report vary by size, geography, and use case, including five extended use cases of browser security, enhanced security measures, flexible reporting, mobile threat defense and unmanaged device protection. These are use cases that buyers look to address in addition to the core use cases (endpoint protection, incident resolution, device control). ESET is among those representative vendors with browser security, flexible reporting and mobile threat defense as extended use cases.
“At ESET, we closely monitor the security landscape we and our customers operate in. Based on our telemetry, we keep expanding our endpoint protection offering by adding new features. Our solutions are created with our customers in mind as we introduce options to compensate for our customers’ understaffed security teams, allowing the companies to focus on their operations and what really matters to them,” said Jakub Debski, Chief Product Officer at ESET. “We are very proud to be included in Forrester’s report because, as a privately owned, tech-focused company, we have always taken a science-based, security-first approach to developing our solutions.”
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Sanjeev Kant
As stated in the report, endpoint security solutions are the first and last line of defense for business users, protecting their devices from malware, detecting and responding to dangerous or malicious actions, and resolving incidents quickly and efficiently. Therefore, the critical importance of endpoint security is covered by this report, and by being included in it, ESET is acknowledged as a notable player in this mature market. Vendors in the report vary by size, geography, and use case, including five extended use cases of browser security, enhanced security measures, flexible reporting, mobile threat defense and unmanaged device protection. These are use cases that buyers look to address in addition to the core use cases (endpoint protection, incident resolution, device control). ESET is among those representative vendors with browser security, flexible reporting and mobile threat defense as extended use cases.
“At ESET, we closely monitor the security landscape we and our customers operate in. Based on our telemetry, we keep expanding our endpoint protection offering by adding new features. Our solutions are created with our customers in mind as we introduce options to compensate for our customers’ understaffed security teams, allowing the companies to focus on their operations and what really matters to them,” said Jakub Debski, Chief Product Officer at ESET. “We are very proud to be included in Forrester’s report because, as a privately owned, tech-focused company, we have always taken a science-based, security-first approach to developing our solutions.”
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Sanjeev Kant
Vistar Communications
+ +971 55 972 4623
email us here