Web3 phone METAVERTU: Free and Unlimited ChatGPT Experience by VERTU

Web3 Phone METAVERTU Introduces V-GPT with ChatGPT Integration

HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unexpected turn of events, luxury smartphone Brand Vertu took the lead in integrating ChatGPT into their latest device, METAVERTU, as early as April 24, according to authoritative Chinese media outlet Jinsefinance. This development comes to light just weeks before Apple's much-anticipated launch of ChatGPT on the App Store on May 19.

it appears that VERTU was the first to reveal ChatGPT integration, albeit without divulging specific details at that time.

METAVERTU, powered by ChatGPT, introduces a groundbreaking experience to users by offering an array of features and benefits that put it ahead of the competition. Unlike Apple's App Store version, which requires a subscription fee of $19.9, METAVERTU enables free and unlimited usage of the ChatGPT application. This affordability factor sets METAVERTU apart, making it an attractive choice for users seeking an exceptional AI-powered conversation experience.

Upon accessing ChatGPT via the MetaSpace platform, METAVERTU users gain access to a comprehensive set of functionalities. Currently, the ChatGPT app called V-GPT facilitates seamless one-click login, unlimited conversations at no cost (in contrast to the paid model on other platforms), and supports voice input for user queries. Furthermore, users can engage in dialogues with different AI personas, such as AI Buddha, comedy maestro, or dream interpreter, providing a versatile and entertaining conversational experience.



METAVERTU has ambitious plans for future enhancements following the integration of ChatGPT. The upcoming ChatGPT 4 update will introduce custom AI roles, enabling users to define and personalize their AI interaction. Additionally, METAVERTU aims to introduce voice chat capabilities and deploy a range of tools tailored for various scenarios. These include an emotional assistant for managing emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, and blame shifting; an efficiency expert offering reporting, OKR (Objectives and Key Results) composition, and translation tools; and a copywriting genius specializing in marketing and everyday written content.

It is important to note that Vertu's decision to integrate ChatGPT into their devices was publicly disclosed as early as April 24, significantly preceding Apple's App Store release on May 19. This early adoption by Vertu showcases its commitment to pioneering AI integration and redefining the smartphone landscape.

As the world eagerly awaits the availability of ChatGPT on Apple's App Store, Vertu's METAVERTU has already paved the way, offering users a remarkable AI-powered conversation experience free of charge. With its feature-rich interface, future expansion plans, and early market entrance, METAVERTU has established itself as a frontrunner in the evolution of AI-integrated smartphones.

As the competition intensifies in the realm of AI-powered mobile devices, METAVERTU's innovative approach underscores the importance of staying ahead of the curve. With its early integration of ChatGPT, Vertu has proven its dedication to providing cutting-edge technology to its discerning clientele, solidifying its position as an industry leader.