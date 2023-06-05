Building a Sustainable Future: Hari Krishna Group Joins Watches & Jewellery Initiatives 2030 to Preserve the Environment

Hari Krishna Group Joins Watches & Jewellery Initiatives 2030 Hari Krishna Group dedicated a lake in the name of Watches & Jewellery Initiatives 2030

Hari Krishna Group joins WJI Initiatives 2030, a global sustainability initiative, reflecting commitment to social responsibility & environmental conservation

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hari Krishna Group, a leading diamond and jewellery manufacturing company, has joined the Watches & Jewellery Initiatives 2030 (WJI 2030), a global sustainability initiative launched by Kering and Cartier in 2021. WJI 2030 aims to improve sustainability in three areas: building climate resilience, preserving resources, and fostering inclusiveness, and is guided by the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The Hari Krishna Group's participation in the WJI 2030 initiative is a reflection of its strong commitment to social responsibility and environmental conservation, which it champions through the Dholakia Foundation - philanthropic arm of Hari Krishna Group.

The Foundation has undertaken various initiatives, including planting over 2.5 million trees and constructing 125 lakes across Gujarat and India as part of the #Mission100Sarovar initiative. These efforts have significantly increased the water source in nearby villages, leading to the resurgence of wildlife and the resolution of water scarcity in over 100 villages. With a total water capacity of 7 billion litres, these lakes have allowed farmers to cultivate up to three crops annually.

The Hari Krishna Group's unwavering commitment to sustainability and the environment has set a positive example for others to follow, and they continue to be a driving force towards positive change. Notably, their efforts to preserve resources align with the pillar of the same name in the WJI 2030 initiative, making them a valuable partner in this collective endeavour, and Hari Krishna Group can take the lead in this pillar.

Hari Krishna Group joins other luxury watchmakers and jewellery brands such as Lange & Söhne, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Dimexon, Mattioli, Pandora, Rubel & Ménasché, in addition to existing members such as Cartier, Kering (Boucheron, Gucci Watches, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin), Chanel Horlogerie Joaillerie, Montblanc, Rosy Blue, and Swarovski in the WJI 2030 initiative.

Savjibhai Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Group, expressed his gratitude and said, "We are honoured to join Watches & Jewellery Initiatives 2030 and collaborate with other leading brands to accelerate positive impact in our industry. We share a sustainable future vision and are committed to making a positive difference for the planet and its people. Preserving resources is of utmost importance to us, and through our Dholakia Foundation, we take immense pride in contributing to this pillar."

Iris Van der Veken, executive director and secretary general of the WJI 2030, said, We welcome HK to the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030. The time is now to accelerate efforts towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Action matters, and we look forward to their active participation and engagement in implementing our 3 core pillars on climate action, preserving resources and inclusiveness.

By collaborating with other industry leaders and supporting the WJI 2030 initiative, we aim to significantly and positively impact our industry and society as a whole. Together, we will strive to create a more inclusive, resilient, and responsible watches and jewellery industry. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of sustainability, social responsibility, and innovation.

In a remarkable gesture of support for the Watches & Jewellery Initiatives 2030, the Dholakia Foundation organised the UN 2023 Water Conference Gala Dinner as an outside event during the UN 2023 Water Conference. During this prestigious occasion, the Hari Krishna Group dedicated a lake in the name of Watches & Jewellery Initiatives 2030, symbolising their deep commitment to the cause and the collaboration.

The dedication of the lake signifies the Hari Krishna Group's profound belief in the power of collaboration and the transformative impact that can be achieved through sustainable practices in the watches and jewellery industry. This symbolic gesture serves as a reminder of their unwavering commitment to preserving water resources and the environment.

As we continue on this path, we invite everyone to join us in pursuing a better world where the environment thrives and communities prosper. Together, we can build a legacy of lasting impact and create a brighter future for future generations.

About Hari Krishna Group

Hari Krishna Group is a leading diamond and jewellery manufacturing company founded in 1992. They are known for being the top diamond exporter from India and have a strong presence globally. The entities defined under the Hari Krishna Group are Kisna Diamond Jewellery, HK Designs, H.K.Jewels, and their philanthropic arm - The Dholakia Foundation. The Dholakia Foundation, established by the founders of the Hari Krishna Group, focuses on social welfare and environmental conservation. They have undertaken initiatives such as constructing lakes, planting millions of trees, and supporting education through scholarships and training programs. The foundation aligns its efforts with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. The Hari Krishna Group has received recognition for its contributions, and its founder, Savjibhai Dholakia, was honoured with the Padma Shri award. The company's success and commitment to social responsibility make it an inspiration for others in the industry.

For more information about Hari Krishna Group and its initiatives, please visit www.hk.co or connect with marketing@hk.co

About WJI 2030

The Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, led by Kering and Cartier, aims to create a fully sustainable watch and jewellery industry. Guided by the United Nations Global Compact and the SDGs, the initiative focuses on climate resilience, resource preservation, and inclusiveness. It invites companies and stakeholders to collaborate and drive positive impact across the value chain for a sustainable and resilient industry.

Iris Maria WJI | United Nation Water Conference New York | Dholakia Foundation