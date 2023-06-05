Use Meekaam’s RFQ Feature to Get Bidding Proposals from Top China Manufacturers

RFQ in Meekaam Sourcing Platform Meekaam Sourcing Platform Logo Sign in to Meekaam Sourcing Platform

Meekaam Sourcing Platform with RFQ for Easier Sourcing Activity

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies launching a project typically have strict purchasing requirements, including supplier audit and selection as a critical process. Those looking to purchase from China will likely plan a trip to the Canton Fair to scout trustworthy and high-quality suppliers and manufacturers and build business relationships.

Meekaam does the legwork for international businesses looking to partner with Chinese suppliers by conducting thorough manufacturer audits to ensure that the suppliers recommended on the Meekaam B2B platform have met their criteria for business excellence.

With Meekaam, clients have access to over 50,000 top-notch manufacturers — even more than the yearly attendance rate of suppliers at the Canton Fair. International clients can find products and suppliers through the platform and reach out to discuss their projects.

Yet another simpler way to find the right manufacturer for the job is using Meekaam’s RFQ (Request for Quotation) online system. With RFQ, clients can submit their project specifications to gain access to proposals from multiple verified and approved Chinese manufacturers.

By providing an RFQ platform, Meekaam's core function is to help clients find the best supplier for their products with confidence. The RFQ system reduces the time and cost of sourcing, streamlining the sourcing process for businesses of all sizes.

Each RFQ allows a maximum of 10 candidates to send their proposals directly. Through this competitive bidding environment, clients can be sure that they’re getting the best pricing for their projects. The Meekaam VIP Sourcing team is also close at hand 24/7 to assist in any project-related issue customers might have.

How to Use the RFQ Module?

The RFQ module is straightforward, but providing accurate and complete details about your requirements is essential. When submitting an RFQ, the more information details provided about the product, quantity, and other conditions, the better. Here’s everything customers need to do:

1. Prepare The Project Details and Project-related Files

Gather relevant files customers wish to disclose, such as the project brief, product specifications, target pricing, ordering quantity, delivery timeframe, and payment terms.

2. Log into the Meekaam Account

Sign in with the email address and password the client used to register. If the client doesn’t have a Meekaam account yet, register here to get access to the RFQ module.

3. Click “RFQ” on the Upper Right-hand Part of the Menu

Fill out the RFQ form as accurately as possible. Include files if needed for reference. The client needs to provide the following details when submitting the RFQ:

●Project Name

●Industry

●Project Description (Optional)

●Project Files (Optional)

●Quantity

●Unit

●Target Date

●Name of Business Owner

●Phone Number

●Email Address

●Shipping Details (Address, Postal Code, Country)

●Shipping and Handling Instructions (Optional)

4. Click "Post Now"

Once the client filled out all the required information, click “Post Now” and wait for bids from top Chinese suppliers to pour in. Client’ll be able to easily compare quotes, negotiate prices, and contact suppliers directly. It’s that simple!

5. Manage Bids

The bids will appear on the dashboard for review and comparison. Meekaam's customer service team is also available around the clock to provide any assistance with evaluating bids or providing quotes if needed.

Meekaam: All Things Industrial, Service Above Usual

At Meekaam, Clients can find everything related to the industrial sector in Asia. Meekaam Platform has carefully chosen the best manufacturers, both established and new, from various industries and specialities.

The online platform allows Clients to access premium brands and manufacturers from China and the Far East, no matter where clients are. The client can easily search for hard-to-find products, and be assured of secure and reliable service- and all of this at a cost that suits client.

Meekaam is committed to delivering excellent service and is prepared to go above and beyond to satisfy clients. If the client cannot locate a particular item or service on our platform, The O2O (online-to-offline) Sourcing Service can assist the client in locating it and meeting the needs as efficiently as possible.

Through Meekaam's partnership with Sourcing Captain, the platform can build a customized supply chain for clients with quote proposals. And with just a 5% commission, Sourcing Captain can purchase on the client's behalf to ensure the client gets the best quality products for the lowest possible price.