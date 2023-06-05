Credit Bureaus Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Credit Bureaus Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Credit Bureaus Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s credit bureaus market forecast, the credit bureaus market size is predicted to reach a value of $201.09 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global credit bureaus industry is due to the increase in demand for credit cards. North America region is expected to hold the largest credit bureaus market share. Major credit bureaus companies include FICO, Equifax, Experian, Trans Union, Moody's corporation, S&P Global Inc., TransUnion LLC, Dun and Bradstreet.

Credit Bureaus Market Segments

● By Product Type: Credit Score, Credit Reports, Credit Check Services

By Report Type: Corporate Credit Reports, Individual Credit Reports

● By End User: Commercial, Consumer

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A credit bureau is a business that gathers and analyses information about a person's credit history and then sells it to lenders for a fee so they can decide whether to extend credit or make loans to that person.

