Manelusi Recruits kicked off in CSSI

The official opening of 01/23 first recruit group of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) kicked off its manpower recruitment training at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Honiara on the 30th May 2023, with a call on them to serve the government and people of the country with integrity, professionalism and respect.

Speaking during the official opening of CSSI New Recruits 01/2023, CSSI Commissioner Mr. Mactus Forau acknowledge the Guest of Honour Mr. Gabriel Manelusi, for accepting in naming 01/2023 Recruits after his family name “ Manelusi”,

There are 84 new recruits representing nine (09) provinces in Solomon Islands; among 84 recruits, 21 female and 63 male. The new recruits will commence its intensive training and will run for four (04) months.

Commissioner Forau reinforce to new recruits that the Solomon Islands Government and the communities are expecting the CSSI officers to perform their duties with integrity, high discipline, professionalism and without favour.

“Your presence signals a choice to commit in serving your community and country as a member of Correctional Services of the Solomon Islands”.

“You are the second recruits to undergo a new comprehensive training syllabus within the CSSI Academy after it is reviewed and endorsed for implementation late last 2022”.

“I encourage you to make use of the golden opportunity given, to be selected as a Correctional Recruit, I expect you to get serious in your training, put your best effort into everything you do and I expect great results from each of you. So don’t let yourself, your family, your organization, your country despondent but make us all delightful and fly the Solomon flag higher”, says Forau.

On this same note, Guest of Honor Mr. Gabriel Manelusi do thank Commissioner Mactus Forau, Senior Executives, Directors, Commandants, Ranks and Files of CSSI for honoring his family name.

“It is indeed an honor and privilege for me to be given this opportunity of this recruitment course name after my family name ‘Manelusi’, and members of this recruit course, I wish you Gods manifold blessing and success.

“I know that for many of you recruits, today is the first day in class and you might fill excitement and uncertainty. As we are chosen by God and therefore we must rightfully acknowledge his place in all government institutions and in all that we do to fulfill our responsibilities”, says Manelusi

“The occasion today signifies the beginning of a new journey for 01/2023, Gabriel Manelusi Recruits for CSSI. I know that CSSI have the most dedicated and supportive training staff and none of it will matter unless all of you fulfil your responsibilities”.

“Unless you attend class, pay attention to your training staff, listen to your colleague friends, respect each other, parents and other family members and put in the hard work of your commitment and strong discipline. It will lead to success and bring you a sense of pride and joy”.

Manelusi reminds the Recruits that the uniforms you wear is a sign of an authority and trust the Government and the people of Solomon Islands have on you. Pride in the CSSI uniform symbolizes pride in the CSSI organisation.

“I sincerely thank all of your desire to serve the Government and the People of Solomon Islands and I would like to remind you in Mark’s Gospel Chapter 12 verse 30, and I quote, ‘you have only one Lord and God. You must Love him with all your heart, soul, mind and strength”, says Manelusi

The official opening of CSSI Recruitment training was witnessed by the, Deputy Secretary of MPNSCS, officials from the Australian High Commission, Australia Solomon Islands Partnership for Justice, CSSI Advisors, CSSI Executives, Commandants, Directors, Ranks and Files of Correctional Service Solomon Islands.

ENDS//////

Pr. Joseph Olawala of RCCG delivering his sermon.

Official Guest who attendant the official opening of Manelusi Recruitment Class

Manelusi Recruits pose for a group photo with guest of honour Mr. Gabriel Manelusi, official guests and CSSI Executive staff after the official program at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Guest of Honour Mr. Gabriel Manelusi delivered his keynote address

Blessing and commissioning of the New Recruits by Pr. Joseph Olawala

-CSSI Press