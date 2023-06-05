New Glamping Tipis Coming Soon at North Texas Jellystone Park™

North Texas Jellystone Park’s™ Glamping Tipis add to the latest vacation trend.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glamping is more than a popular trend. It is a phenomenon, relaxing, enjoyable and fun. Glamping is a unique and unforgettable way to experience the great outdoors.

And when it comes to enjoyable outdoor good times, North Texas Jellystone Park™ (NTXJP) is again a trendsetter. Because the new Glamping Tipis are now open at North Texas Jellystone Park.™

“The spacious and luxurious tipis are perfect for families, or groups of friends, with enough room to comfortably accommodate up to 6 -7 guests,” explains upbeat NTXJP spokesperson Marcie Purviance. “But don’t let the exterior fool you! Our Glamping Tipis are complete with all the creature comfort touches to make the stay comfortable and enjoyable.”

Glamping is a hot buzzword, and ‘luxury tent’ holidays are becoming one of the hottest, most relaxing, fun, and affordable kind of vacationing. As North Texas Jellystone Park™ has proven, there are important “glamping” features that set it aside from traditional camping.

“Inside our big, spacious, and luxurious tipis,” Purviance adds, “there’s a plush king-size bed, a set of queen/twin bunk beds, a futon, and the heating or air conditioning so important for a great night’s sleep.

“There’s also access to a mini-fridge, microwave, and a dinette set, to enjoy all the comforts of home, while surrounded by nature.”

Outside, each luxurious NTJXP glamping tipi isa private grill and picnic table. Private bathrooms with showers are just a short walk away.

In every way, and with every comfortable special touch, North Texas Jellystone Park’s new Glamping Tipis are the ultimate, combining relaxing comfort, luxury, and outdoor fun and adventure!

Just like the exciting fun chance for visitors to sleep on the Captain Jim Brown Pirate Ship or the Pirates’ Cove Water Park , NTXJP’s Glamping Tipis will be unforgettable good times for the whole family.

For more information about all the events---and the new Glamping Tipis---at North Texas Jellystone Park™, please visit https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/coming-soon-new-glamping-tipis/ or https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/upcoming-events-park-themes/

