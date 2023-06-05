CRM BPO Market Size Expected To Reach $118.77 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “CRM BPO Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s CRM BPO market forecast, the CRM BPO market size is predicted to reach a value of $118.77 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global CRM BPO industry is due to the increasing demand for automation. North America region is expected to hold the largest CRM BPO market share. Major CRM BPO companies include Alorica Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Atento S.A., Comdata, SITEL Group, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, TTEC Holdings Inc.

CRM BPO Market Segments
● By Product: Back-Office Outsourcing, Front-Office Outsourcing
● By Market Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises
● By Application: Telecom And Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare And Life Sciences, Government And Public, Retail And Consumer Goods, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Customer relationship management (CRM) refers to the managing main tasks in outsourced companies. CRM BPO (business process outsourcing) is used by businesses to help them draw in and convert leads, keep customers, and provide better services.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

