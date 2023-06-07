Transforming Lives: Credit Fitness Financial and OKCMAR's Partnership to Improve Housing Access and Reduce Homelessness

Credit Fitness Financial Group Partners with OKCMAR to Provide Financial Education and Resources to Improve Access to Housing and Reduce Homelessness

Nothing gives me a greater sense of joy than being able to support and uplift my hometown community” — Derrick Adair

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit Fitness Financial Group, led by founder Derrick Adair, has announced a strategic partnership with the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors (OKCMAR) to provide licensed real estate agents with the necessary assistance to help clients facing credit challenges. This collaboration is part of a proactive effort to enhance Oklahoma's credit score ranking, which currently places it among the ten states with the worst credit scores as reported by Forbes. Additionally, the partnership aligns with the "Key to Home" initiative, a broader social goal aiming to reduce homelessness by 75% for the unsheltered population by 2025. By combining forces with OKCMAR, Credit Fitness Financial Group aims to equip real estate agents with the expertise required to guide clients in overcoming credit obstacles and realizing their dream of homeownership, while simultaneously contributing to the vital cause of reducing homelessness.

With a steadfast commitment to providing ethical and reliable financial education and resources, Credit Fitness Financial Group, OKC Credit Repair Specialists is devoted to assisting individuals in improving their credit scores and accessing affordable housing. By joining forces with OKCMAR, Credit Fitness Financial Group seeks not only to improve Oklahoma's overall credit score ranking but also to support the state's initiative in reducing homelessness. The partnership's primary objective is to empower individuals with the financial tools necessary to overcome credit challenges, achieve their homeownership goals, and make substantial strides towards reducing homelessness across Oklahoma.

Derrick Adair, the founder of Credit Fitness Financial Group, recently highlighted the crucial role that good credit plays in mitigating financial instability and reducing the risk of homelessness. "Having good credit can help mitigate the risk of financial instability and homelessness," stated Mr. Adair. He further emphasized that the partnership between Credit Fitness Financial Group and OKCMAR aims to provide financial education to both the Oklahoma community and real estate agents. He added, "Our partnership with OKCMAR allows us to provide financial education to assist the community and real estate agents in Oklahoma with the knowledge to ensure their clients can qualify for affordable housing." This partnership aims to empower individuals with the necessary financial tools to overcome credit hurdles and achieve their dream of homeownership while promoting financial inclusivity and social responsibility throughout Oklahoma.

Credit Fitness Financial Group's credit repair services offer numerous benefits, including improved access to credit, which assists individuals in obtaining improved housing access, lower security deposits, lower interest rates, access to financial assistance, enhanced employment opportunities, better insurance rates, easier access to utilities, improved access to healthcare, access to financial education, and much more.

"We are dedicated to helping improve the state's homelessness by taking a proactive approach and partnering with OKCMAR to provide financial education and resources to enhance our communities," said Derrick. If you are interested in learning more about how Credit Fitness Financial Group can help improve your credit score and access these benefits, you can schedule a free 1-on-1 call by visiting https://creditfitnessgroup.com/ to speak with one of our board-certified credit specialists. Through this collaboration, Credit Fitness Financial Group and OKCMAR aim to make a meaningful impact on credit improvement, affordable housing, and homelessness reduction in Oklahoma.