Congo Announces Major Steps to Protect Rainforest
GOMBE, KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 5, 2023, World Environment Day, the newly appointed Director General of ICCN, Yves Milan Ngangay, the leader of all Nature Conservation in Congo announced major steps in preserving the Congo Rainforest and protecting the critically endangered Grauer Gorilla.
On November 14, 2022, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) promised the world they would generate sustainable management and conservation of their Rainforest, at the COP27 climate change summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Now they are delivering on their COP27 promises.
ICCN's Director General Ngangay announced that the Congo Rainforest Fund (CRF), a non profit NGO incorporated in the United States would collaborate with the government to speed up conservation and fund raising efforts in DRC. Together they plan to create management and preservation of Grauer gorillas in Intombwe National Forest where currently no management exists, enhance deforestation prevention, initiate community outreach to raise local awareness, increase Congo tourism, and create new educational programs to highlight rainforest importance, including a new visitor center and museum at Kahuzi Biega, one of the most important homes of the
Grauer Gorilla, the largest primate species on earth.
In addition, the ICCN in partnership with the CRF, announced the world's first ever Gorilla Birthday Party and baby gorilla naming ceremony in Kahuzi Biega National Park to be held November 2024. This new annual event will bring needed attention to the urgency of rainforest conservation. Rock bands and movie stars will perform
at this event.
Jean-Luc MWAMBA KALUMBA
Head of public relations at the Congolese instute for Nature conservation.
Jlmwamba@iccn.cd
+243812646597 mobile
………………………………………………………………………
Robert Kain
Former Director of Construction of Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, the tallest
office building in the western United States; and now a Rainforest and Gorilla
protection philanthropist and co-founder of the Congo Rainforest Fund.
kainrobert@sbcglobal.net
www.robkain.com
www.congorainforestfund.org
415-500-1990 mobile
Robert Kain
On November 14, 2022, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) promised the world they would generate sustainable management and conservation of their Rainforest, at the COP27 climate change summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Now they are delivering on their COP27 promises.
ICCN's Director General Ngangay announced that the Congo Rainforest Fund (CRF), a non profit NGO incorporated in the United States would collaborate with the government to speed up conservation and fund raising efforts in DRC. Together they plan to create management and preservation of Grauer gorillas in Intombwe National Forest where currently no management exists, enhance deforestation prevention, initiate community outreach to raise local awareness, increase Congo tourism, and create new educational programs to highlight rainforest importance, including a new visitor center and museum at Kahuzi Biega, one of the most important homes of the
Grauer Gorilla, the largest primate species on earth.
In addition, the ICCN in partnership with the CRF, announced the world's first ever Gorilla Birthday Party and baby gorilla naming ceremony in Kahuzi Biega National Park to be held November 2024. This new annual event will bring needed attention to the urgency of rainforest conservation. Rock bands and movie stars will perform
at this event.
Jean-Luc MWAMBA KALUMBA
Head of public relations at the Congolese instute for Nature conservation.
Jlmwamba@iccn.cd
+243812646597 mobile
………………………………………………………………………
Robert Kain
Former Director of Construction of Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, the tallest
office building in the western United States; and now a Rainforest and Gorilla
protection philanthropist and co-founder of the Congo Rainforest Fund.
kainrobert@sbcglobal.net
www.robkain.com
www.congorainforestfund.org
415-500-1990 mobile
Robert Kain
Congo Rainforest Fund
+1 415-500-1990
email us here