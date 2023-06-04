Compass Box Appoints Cristian Olave as Central Region Manager for the USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Box, a leading independent Scotch whisky blender, announced the appointment of Cristian Olave as the new Central Region Manager for the USA. Olave brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served most recently as Whyte & Mackay America's Single Malt Specialist, where he oversaw the sales, advocacy, branded activations, and rare whiskies allocations for The Dalmore and Jura portfolios across Texas, Colorado, and Arizona.
"Compass Box is a company with a bold and innovative approach to whisky, and I am excited to join the team as the new Central Region Manager," said Cristian Olave. "I look forward to working with Compass Box stakeholders and enthusiasts in the region, sharing my passion for Scotch whisky and helping to grow the brand.”
Cristian is a seasoned professional in the Scotch whisky industry and also holds an Advanced Certificate from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. Beyond his passion for whisky, Cristian is an avid tennis player and visual artist.
With this appointment, Compass Box is poised to continue its growth trajectory and expand its presence in the USA. The company's commitment to quality and innovation in the world of Scotch whisky makes it an exciting brand to watch in the coming years.
About Compass Box:
Compass Box are Scotch whiskymakers. For over 20 years they have been relentlessly focused on reinventing Scotch whisky, with every new blend designed to help make the world of whisky a more interesting place. Compass Box have won more awards for innovation than any other producer in Scotland because they are always experimenting. Always looking for sparks of creativity that will deliver something totally compelling, yet completely surprising. This vision motivates them as whiskymakers. Their blends are consistently rated equal to or better than the great single malts of Scotland by the most respected voices in the industry.
https://www.compassboxwhisky.com/
email us here
"Compass Box is a company with a bold and innovative approach to whisky, and I am excited to join the team as the new Central Region Manager," said Cristian Olave. "I look forward to working with Compass Box stakeholders and enthusiasts in the region, sharing my passion for Scotch whisky and helping to grow the brand.”
Cristian is a seasoned professional in the Scotch whisky industry and also holds an Advanced Certificate from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. Beyond his passion for whisky, Cristian is an avid tennis player and visual artist.
With this appointment, Compass Box is poised to continue its growth trajectory and expand its presence in the USA. The company's commitment to quality and innovation in the world of Scotch whisky makes it an exciting brand to watch in the coming years.
About Compass Box:
Compass Box are Scotch whiskymakers. For over 20 years they have been relentlessly focused on reinventing Scotch whisky, with every new blend designed to help make the world of whisky a more interesting place. Compass Box have won more awards for innovation than any other producer in Scotland because they are always experimenting. Always looking for sparks of creativity that will deliver something totally compelling, yet completely surprising. This vision motivates them as whiskymakers. Their blends are consistently rated equal to or better than the great single malts of Scotland by the most respected voices in the industry.
https://www.compassboxwhisky.com/
email us here
Compass Box
Scotch Whiskymakers
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other