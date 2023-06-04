Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,379 in the last 365 days.

Compass Box Appoints Cristian Olave as Central Region Manager for the USA

Cristian Olave, Compass Box Central Region Manager

Cristian Olave, Compass Box Central Region Manager

LONDON, UK, June 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Box, a leading independent Scotch whisky blender, announced the appointment of Cristian Olave as the new Central Region Manager for the USA. Olave brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served most recently as Whyte & Mackay America's Single Malt Specialist, where he oversaw the sales, advocacy, branded activations, and rare whiskies allocations for The Dalmore and Jura portfolios across Texas, Colorado, and Arizona.

"Compass Box is a company with a bold and innovative approach to whisky, and I am excited to join the team as the new Central Region Manager," said Cristian Olave. "I look forward to working with Compass Box stakeholders and enthusiasts in the region, sharing my passion for Scotch whisky and helping to grow the brand.”

Cristian is a seasoned professional in the Scotch whisky industry and also holds an Advanced Certificate from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. Beyond his passion for whisky, Cristian is an avid tennis player and visual artist.

With this appointment, Compass Box is poised to continue its growth trajectory and expand its presence in the USA. The company's commitment to quality and innovation in the world of Scotch whisky makes it an exciting brand to watch in the coming years.

About Compass Box:

Compass Box are Scotch whiskymakers. For over 20 years they have been relentlessly focused on reinventing Scotch whisky, with every new blend designed to help make the world of whisky a more interesting place. Compass Box have won more awards for innovation than any other producer in Scotland because they are always experimenting. Always looking for sparks of creativity that will deliver something totally compelling, yet completely surprising. This vision motivates them as whiskymakers. Their blends are consistently rated equal to or better than the great single malts of Scotland by the most respected voices in the industry.

https://www.compassboxwhisky.com/

email us here
Compass Box
Scotch Whiskymakers
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Compass Box Appoints Cristian Olave as Central Region Manager for the USA

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more