Top Radio Show, John R. Miles’ Passion Struck, Now Available Globally via AMFM247 Syndicated Radio Network

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brushwood Media Group is pleased to announce the popular show Passion Struck with John R Miles can now be heard on the AMFM247 Syndicated Radio Network (www.amfm247.com). The program, created and hosted by Personal Mastery and Leadership Expert, Combat Veteran, Author and Show Host John R. Miles, airs Mondays and Fridays at 5pm EST. The move will allow Miles’ already-popular broadcast to be heard by millions of new listeners worldwide.

Miles’ journey from businessman to entrepreneur is an unconventional one. After graduating from the United States Naval Academy and serving in the U.S. Navy, Miles began a long, prosperous career in Corporate America that included stints at global companies such as Lowe’s Home Improvement, Dell, Booz & Co. and Lend Lease. He later formed his own company, Ovesto, transforming it into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Despite the professional success, wealth and recognition, Miles still felt something was missing. “I was emotionally bankrupt and I realized my purpose was to serve others to pursue how to live a life without limits,” he said.

In 2020, he made the life-changing decision to leave the corporate world. “After some soul-searching, I felt my calling was to help people find more meaning and purpose in their lives. I started down the path of … what does it take to do that? I discovered that you have to become Passion Struck – that is, find out how you use intentionality combined with purpose and perseverance to pursue a limitless life geared around living better, being better and serving others. Once I figured out how to turn my own life around, that led to the creation of the Passion Struck brand.”

In his broadcasts, he interviews leading experts from all walks of life – medical pioneers, leading behavior scientists, best-selling authors actors, astronauts and everyday heroes – presenting actionable steps to improve the way we’re intended to live our lives. Some of his top guests have included David Rubenstein, Waze founder Uri Levine, former Home Depot CEO Frank Blake, authors Gretchen Rubin, Lori Gottlieb, Marshall Goldsmith, Terri Cole, Robin Sharma, Susan Cain, and Admiral James G. Stavridis.

“Too many of us are living what I call the pinball life, bouncing off all the bumpers – or distractions – we have in life,” Miles says. “This leads to people basing their worth, values and desires on what social media and society says they should be, instead of what lights them up inside. These hyper-choices we make ultimately define our destiny. To bring about positive change, it begins with making different choices in the micro-moments we experience every day.

