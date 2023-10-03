Atypical Digital, A global digital platform completes the acquisition of KBK Communications, a Hubspot preferred partner

Atypical Digital is thrilled to add Jan Beery and KBK's’ highly skilled healthcare digital marketing services team.” — Tejune Kang, CEO of Atypical Digital

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atypical Digital completed the acquisition of KBK Communications, Inc., (www.kbkcommunications.com), a respected digital marketing agency headquartered in Central Florida, USA. KBK Communications has an established track record of success within the medical devices industry, excelling in digital sales and marketing strategies, HubSpot implementations, CRM customization and technology integrations including: ERP, AI, CRM, and e-commerce. As a HubSpot agency partner, KBK Communications has built numerous customized onboarding strategies for manufacturing, distribution, and service providers predominantly in the healthcare industry.

With the acquisition of KBK Communications, Atypical Digital increases its capabilities to build a unique value proposition as an end-to-end digital services market leader. Jan Beery, CEO and Founder of KBK Communications issued the following statement about the deal: “We are excited to join a world-class, global platform as part of Atypical Digital family. We have always strived for the best solutions for our clients and team and with the substantial resources and reach of Atypical Digital we can aim much higher and achieve much more together.”

“Atypical Digital is thrilled to add Jan Beery and KBK's’ highly skilled healthcare digital marketing services team.” says Tejune Kang, CEO of Atypical Digital. He continued, ” Their expertise in the healthcare industry is a great addition to our team as we continue our expansion into a high-growth business segment. ” As part of this acquisition, Jan Beery will take on the role of President of the Life Sciences division at Atypical Digital, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering specialized solutions to the healthcare sector.

About Atypical Digital

Atypical Digital is a global digital marketing platform that provides technology, marketing, business strategy, and creative direction solutions. Atypical Digital offers a full suite of services to help businesses optimize their digital marketing channels and create a superior customer experience for increased revenues and market dominance.

Key services of Atypical Digital include expert CMS implementation/customization (Adobe Experience Manager and Magnolia CMS), e-commerce (Adobe Commerce and VTEX), CRM implementation (HubSpot and Salesforce), content strategy, conversion rate optimization (CRO), data strategy and analytics, online reputation management, paid media services, search engine optimization (SEO), staff augmentation and SAP services.

Atypical Digital is headquartered in New York City and has presence in key metropolitan centers across the globe.

To learn more about Atypical Digital and its services please visit us at https://atypicaldigital.com or call us at (888) 232-4337.

