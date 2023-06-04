[A Gathering of Professional International Traders] IIICF Exhibition + Supporting Activities Foster Common Development in Infrastructure Through Co-operation

MACAU, June 4 - A professional exhibition was presented by the 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) for the first time, accompanied by a variety of activities, including brand promotions, corporate roadshows and business meetings. Over 3,000 professional international traders and representatives of local construction associations attended the event and the exhibition, with the aim of bringing the infrastructure industry into a new stage of win-win co-operation.

Showcasing China’s world-leading technologies in multiple construction fields

Delegations from the Architects Association of Macau, the Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers, the Macau Institute of Engineers, the Association of Macau Engineering Consultant Companies, the Macau Construction Association, and the Macau Construction Machinery Engineering Association visited the infrastructure exhibition pavilion. According to a construction association representative, the exhibits encompassed hardware devices, software design and operating systems in the field of infrastructure, fully demonstrating that China has been in the top tier in a number of construction technologies. Taking into consideration the Belt and Road Initiative and the development plan of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the activities during the Forum made full use of Macao’s role as a platform for international exchanges and co-operation and better promoted Macao’s city profile in the international market.

Setting up the first Macao exhibition area to stimulate construction development and optimise technologies

This year, an exhibition area dedicated to the products of Macao’s construction industry was set up for the first time, which helped to raise the standards and vision of the industry. Representatives from local associations reached an agreement with the exhibitors on the purchase of rechargeable excavators. This will push forward the development of the low-carbon construction industry in Macao and encourage the exhibitors to upgrade their own construction technologies.

Meeting outcomes beat expectation

The “Macao-Hengqin Business Matching” session was held on the first day of the event and yielded better-than-expected overall achievements. Participating enterprises from Macao and Hengqin successfully reached preliminary agreements or established contact with software technology service providers and state-owned enterprises at home and abroad. For example, representatives from Hengqin’s high-tech enterprises had discussions with domestic enterprises that serve the international market and overseas software technology service providers; additionally, representatives from Macao construction enterprises successfully reached initial agreements with state-owned enterprises; and representatives from financial enterprises in Macao also expanded their business network.

The 14th IIICF was collaboratively organised by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute. Since 2012, it has been successfully held in Macao for 11 consecutive years. For more information on the Forum, please visit http://www.iiicf.org/ or follow the Forum’s official WeChat account: IIICF-MACAO.