New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23B5002156

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 6/3/23, 2156 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St & Middle Rd N, Middlebury

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

 

 

ACCUSED: Eric Heller

 

AGE: 67

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 6/3/23 at approximately 2156 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Court Street in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Eric Heller (67) of Monkton, VT. While speaking with Heller, Troopers observed indicators of impairment.

 

 

Heller was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, at which time he refused to provide a breath sample. At the conclusion of processing, Heller was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/23, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

