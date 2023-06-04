New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002156
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/3/23, 2156 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St & Middle Rd N, Middlebury
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Eric Heller
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/3/23 at approximately 2156 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Court Street in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Eric Heller (67) of Monkton, VT. While speaking with Heller, Troopers observed indicators of impairment.
Heller was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, at which time he refused to provide a breath sample. At the conclusion of processing, Heller was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.