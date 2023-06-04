New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002156

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/3/23, 2156 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St & Middle Rd N, Middlebury

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Eric Heller

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/3/23 at approximately 2156 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Court Street in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Eric Heller (67) of Monkton, VT. While speaking with Heller, Troopers observed indicators of impairment.

Heller was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, at which time he refused to provide a breath sample. At the conclusion of processing, Heller was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.