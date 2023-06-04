THE UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO CONCLUDES SEMAPHORIN 7A IN VIVO STUDY WITH GLOBAL CANCER TECHNOLOGY’S DRUG, GCT-007

THE LABORATORY OF DR. TRACI LYONS AT THE UNIVERSITY SHOWS THAT GCT-007 CAN SLOW SEMAPHORIN 7A-DEPENDENT TUMOR GROWTH IN PRECLINICAL MODELS OF BREAST CANCER

In fact, GCT-007 appears to have the potential to slow growth as well, or better, than Alpelisib in back-to-back comparison studies.” — Traci Lyons, PhD.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cancer Technology, Inc. announced today that the laboratory of Dr. Traci Lyons at the University of Colorado has demonstrated that GCT-007 can partially reverse Semaphorin 7A-dependent resistance to endocrine therapy for breast cancer.

“We are encouraged by the preliminary data showing that GCT-007, our novel PI3K inhibitor, functions to increase the sensitivity of semaphorin 7A-expressing breast cancer cells in combination with endocrine therapy,” said M. Karen Newell Rogers, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Consultant for Global Cancer Technology and a Professor and Immunologist at Texas A&M University.

“Our data show that GCT-007 has striking effects that improve the sensitivity of our breast cancer bearing mice to endocrine therapy. In fact, GCT-007 appears to have the potential to slow growth as well, or better, than Alpelisib in back-to-back comparison studies. We are excited about these data and look forward to the next steps in our studies,” said Dr. Traci Lyons, Director of the Lyons Laboratory at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

“Global Cancer Technology continues to see impressive and compelling pre-clinical results when GCT-007 is tested in estrogen receptor positive breast cancer studies and hopes to move into models of triple negative breast cancer in collaboration with Dr. Lyons,” said John Clark, the CEO of Global Cancer Technology. Mr. Clark further added, “We were delighted to see that in a comparison test, GCT-007 performed as well as Alpelisib, the latest FDA approved PI3K inhibitor drug.” Mr. Clark additionally commented, “GCT-007 is achieving similar and positive pre-clinical testing results when used in adult and children’s glioblastoma.”

Global Cancer Technology is a non-revenue biopharma company that is currently raising investment capital to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial {globalcancertechnology.com}. Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1993 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements may involve various risks and uncertainties, some of which may be discussed in the Company's most recent shareholder letter. There is no assurance any new products can be cleared for sale by the FDA or successfully commercialized.