Guidance on Stress-free Parenting: Growing Great Relationships Launches Youtube Channel "No Hassle Kids"

A Blueprint For The Parenting Journey

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Richard Horowitz, the parenting coach, has just launched a YouTube Channel entitled "No Hassle Kids" which will assist parents, grandparents and child care providers with the tools to enhance the parenting journey and reduce the stress and hassle of raising children.

Dr.H has been involved with children and families as a teacher, school principal, author of "Family Centered Parenting; Your Guide For Growing Great Families," a former CEO of a non-profit agency serving families with children with behavioral and emotional struggles, a parenting coach and a workshop presenter on parenting and educational issues. He holds a doctorate in education from Rutgers University and is the parent of six children and seven grandchildren. In addition to answering specific parenting questions from his subscribers, he will provide a step by step action plan that will reduce stress for parents and their child which will lead to growing a great family.

His latest videos on managing social media is a response to the recent Surgeon General's warning about the harms of excessive use of social media by children, especially teens, and leads parents through a process to assist in creating rules and expectations for using social media and technology.

RICHARD C HOROWITZ
Growing Great Relationships
+1 727-380-0472
info@growinggreatrelationships.com

