Worldipi.com Announces Groundbreaking Medical Technologies and Expands Business Operations for 2023

Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Nicolas of Palm Beach

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, also known as Worldipi.com, shares its latest ventures in medical innovation and consumer products.

It's been an exciting year of innovation as consumer products, from clothing to nutraceuticals, reach consumers, while our scientific technologies transition from dreams to reality.” — Lisa Pamintuan

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellectual Properties International Holdings (Worldipi.com) is thrilled to announce significant advances in its medical technology and overall business operations for 2023. In a recent statement, Lisa Pamintuan, President of Worldipi.com, declared the company has made groundbreaking progress in its medical UVC technologies for combating airborne viruses.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary of obtaining the first patent for using LEDs to kill pathogens, Worldipi.com is proud to reveal that the National Academy of Sciences Virology Laboratories in Kiev has demonstrated 100% effectiveness in killing live viruses using the company's new mask system. Additional peer-reviewed studies confirm the 100% effectiveness of LED systems in viral destruction.

The company now possesses a new proprietary paradigm for destroying airborne viral particles and is focusing on mass production and widespread implementation of these innovations.

Worldipi.com's R&D team continues to diversify their projects, including the development of biopsy material mixtures with T cells and DNA-altering viruses to target customized pathogens, utilizing 3D printing technologies post-surgery, and creating innovative new algorithms for telemedicine to replicate X-rays without the need for radiation or expensive equipment. Further details can be found in their medical technology video update.

In addition to cutting-edge medical advancements, Worldipi.com's consumer products division has successfully introduced Nicolas of Palm Beach, a luxurious product line featured at nicolasofpalmbeach.com. The company is also spinning off Real Boxer Brand, Dolphin & Bee Brand, Bollettieri Sports Brand, and Balzac Brand towards the end of 2023 and into 2024.

Pamintuan remarks, "It's been an exciting year of innovation as consumer products, from clothing to nutraceuticals, reach consumers, while our scientific technologies transition from dreams to reality."

For more information about Worldipi.com’s breakthrough medical technologies and consumer products, visit worldipi.com or contact their media relations team.

----------

About Intellectual Properties International Holdings (Worldipi.com)

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, also known as Worldipi.com, is a leading organization specializing in the development and implementation of groundbreaking medical and consumer product technologies. With over 20 years of experience, they are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and improving quality of life for people around the globe. To learn more, visit worldipi.com.

Worldipi.com Announces Groundbreaking Medical Technologies and Expands Business Operations for 2023