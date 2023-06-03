Designer Water Launches EnergyEntrePreneur Program for SPEED Energy Drink
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Water, a leading innovator in the beverage industry, has announced the launch of its new EnergyEntrePreneur program for the recently introduced SPEED Energy Drink.
Link EnergyEntrePrenuer [https://designerwater.co.za/product/speed-energy-drink-energyentrepreneur-program-starter-pack/]
The program presents an exciting opportunity for resellers to generate profits while promoting a healthier and more effective alternative to traditional energy drinks.
By joining the EnergyEntrePreneur program with an initial investment of R699, resellers receive five cases of SPEED Energy Drink, totaling 60 bottles. With a retail value of R1020 for these cases, participants can make a profit of R321 on their initial stock.
Alongside the supplied inventory, EnergyEntrePreneurs gain access to Designer Water's exclusive marketing library, featuring promotional images and videos designed to support and drive sales.
SPEED Energy Drink sets itself apart from conventional energy drinks through its unique formulation:
A potent 300mg dose of caffeine, delivering increased alertness and energy
A blend of energy-boosting and wellness-promoting herbs, including Sceletium Tortuosum, Guarana Seed Extract, Maca, and Ginseng Panax
High-pH structured water, optimized for the efficient delivery of active ingredients
Perfect for workouts, workdays, study sessions, and on-the-go energy needs, SPEED Energy Drink boasts numerous health benefits due to its natural ingredients. These benefits include stress reduction, mood enhancement, cognitive improvement, and more.
John Thompson, founder of Designer Water, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, "We are excited to launch the EnergyEntrePreneur program for SPEED Energy Drink. We believe that this program offers an excellent opportunity for individuals and businesses to profit while promoting a healthier and more effective energy drink. We look forward to working with our resellers to help them succeed."
The EnergyEntrePreneur program is an outstanding opportunity for individuals and businesses to capitalize on the growing demand for healthier, more effective energy drinks by promoting SPEED Energy Drink.
For more information about the EnergyEntrePreneur program and SPEED Energy Drink, please visit https://designerwater.co.za or contact info@designerwater.com.
About Designer Water
Designer Water is a leading innovator in the beverage industry, dedicated to providing unique and effective products that promote health and well-being. The company is committed to offering high-quality, alternatives to traditional energy drinks through its innovative product line.

John Thompson
Designer Water
