Isabella Maia and Marcel Katz of Art Plug Host The Art of Animals

The Duo Will Host an Event for Homeless Animals at the Vagabond HotelMIAMI , FLORIDA , USA , June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawsitive Beings, a Miami-based organization that rescues and places homeless and surrendered animals in safe homes, in collaboration with Forbes-mentioned artist Marcel Katz, are hosting The Art of Animals. The month-long event aims to raise awareness that will aid with the medical bills and living costs of all the animals rescued by Pawsitive Beings.
Marcel and Isabella met in early 2021, when Marcel rescued a dog he named “Stella.” He sought out Isabella to help give Stella a forever home. In early 2023, Marcel’s pet, a cat by the name of “boogers” unexpectedly gave birth to a kitten, which Isabella helped deliver. This event geared the collaboration between the two entrepreneurs.
The partnership believes the art of animals is their ability to improve human intellect by inspiring selflessness in people, prompting individuals to be aware of their surroundings and being compassionate and consider vulnerable beings in the valuable equation that brings balance to the community, creating a better environment and stronger city overall.
Marcel and Isabella both believe in the importance of animal care and the work that must be done as members of the community to keep the homeless and surrendered animals in Miami safe. Their passion for art and animals have created this synergy that has made “The Art of Animals” a magical cause.
One winner will receive a unique and mystery artwork by Marcel Katz, aka The Art Plug at a celebratory cocktail on June 15 from 6-10pm at the Vagabond Hotel. The Art of Animals is a culmination of animal lovers and art collectors, highlighting the compelling sensitivity towards helping defenseless beings in the community.
"Our event will bring together the love of art and the love of animals with the kindness we wish to see in the world," said Marcel Katz, renowned artist and Creative Director.
"We wanted to create an extraordinary experience that allows people to be part of our movement and help homeless animals find their forever homes," said Isabella Maia, Pawsitive Beings and animal lover.
Together, Marcel Katz and Isabella Maia shine a light on a fundamental principle: to protect those who cannot protect themselves, to be the voice of the voiceless, the forgotten, and unseen, for a greater purpose.
