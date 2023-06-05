Prepaire Labs Acquires State-of-the-Art 3D Bioprinter from CELLINK for New UAE Research Lab
Furthers steps to build a High Throughput Lab in the United Arab EmiratesDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepaire Labs, an innovator in AI-driven drug discovery, today announced the strategic acquisition of several state-of-the-art 3D bioprinters from CELLINK (STO:BICO) for their newly established research laboratory in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This acquisition underlines the company's commitment to leveraging groundbreaking technologies in their mission to accelerate the pace of drug discovery.
The new 3D bioprinters from CELLINK, a global leader in the field of 3D bioprinting technology, will greatly enhance Prepaire Labs' capacity for advanced research in drug discovery. With this cutting-edge technology, the team will be able to create highly accurate biological tissue models for in vitro testing, providing new avenues for innovation in therapeutics.
Anik Islam, Director of Sales and Applications of CELLINK stated, “Our team has been working tirelessly to create a product portfolio that will cater to the needs of our innovative customers, and we are excited to bring this ground-breaking technology to the UAE market. With the third generation of 3D bioprinters, we are filling an important gap in the market for facilitating biomimetic and biorelevant models for research, and we are proud to be defining the landscape on both extrusion- and light-based products as well as biodispensing.”
Dr Vicent Ribas, Co-Founder of Prepaire Labs, said, "The acquisition of the CELLINK 3D bioprinters is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation. This technology allows us to further our drug discovery efforts and expand our capabilities in creating realistic, high-fidelity tissue models for drug testing."
The integration of the 3D bioprinters into Prepaire Labs' UAE facility will serve to strengthen the company's research and development capabilities, speeding up the drug discovery process and reducing the time taken to bring new therapies to market.
"The addition of CELLINK's 3D bioprinter to our Dubai lab marks a significant advancement in our pursuit of revolutionizing drug discovery. The ability to produce three-dimensional, living tissues with vasculature will drastically enhance our understanding of disease processes and treatment responses," added Dr. Vicent Ribas.
Prepaire Labs continues to position itself as a global leader in the biotechnology sector, continually investing in advanced technologies to drive the future of drug discovery.
About CELLINK
CELLINK STO:BICO (Nasdaq Stockholm) is creating the future of health as part of BICO, the world’s leading bioconvergence company. When CELLINK released the first universal bioink in 2016, it democratized the cost of entry for researchers around the world and played a major role in turning the then up-and-coming field of 3D bioprinting into a thriving $1 billion industry. Today, the company’s best-in-class bioinks, bioprinters, software and services have been cited in over 700 publications and are trusted by more than 1,000 academic, pharmaceutical and industrial labs. At the forefront of the bioprinting industry, CELLINK aims to alleviate organ donor shortage with biofabricated transplantable organs and remains committed to reducing our dependence on animal testing and increasing efficiencies in drug development with more physiologically relevant bioprinted organ models. Visit cellink.com to learn more. BICO is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market under BICO.
About Prepaire Labs:
Prepaire Labs is a pioneering healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine. Through the integration of deep learning and biology, Prepaire Labs develops predictive models, innovative technologies, and data-driven solutions to drive advancements in healthcare and improve patient outcomes.
By leveraging population-scale data, Prepaire Labs constructs predictive models grounded in human genetic, phenotypic, and clinical data. These models provide insights into the underlying architecture and biology of diseases, facilitating the development of more accurate predictive models. Additionally, Prepaire Labs utilizes patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), genome editing, high-content cellular phenotyping, and machine learning to create in vitro disease models that optimize genetics, cell-type, environment, and multidimensional data collection for increased predictability of human clinical outcomes.
Prepaire Labs' innovative approach holds the potential to revolutionize the field of drug discovery, enabling the development of new medicines and improving patient outcomes.
