V3 Basketball Association Launches Youth Basketball Summer Camp in Scarborough
Former South Plains College (TX) student-athlete, Keir Bryan, launches affordable Basketball Camp in support of marginalized youth in East Scarborough, Toronto.
At V3 Basketball Association, we take pride in nurturing growth and a love for the sport of basketball. Our goal is to witness the transformation of each child into a more skilled confident player.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- V3 Basketball Association is thrilled to announce the opening of their premier Youth Basketball Summer Camp in Scarborough. This camp is designed to provide outstanding training and create unforgettable experiences for youth. Participants can expect to develop their skills, build character, foster teamwork, and, most importantly, have FUN!
— Keir Bryan, V3 Basketball Association
Camp is led by Toronto native Keir Bryan, a former basketball scholarship athlete at South Plains College (TX) (NJCAA D1), who has delivered exceptional camp experiences in the Greater Toronto Area since 2016. V3 guarantees a safe, enjoyable, and inclusive environment for children aged 6 to 14, where they receive personalized instruction tailored to their skill level from our expert coaches. Our goal is to ignite a genuine passion for basketball.
"At V3 Basketball Association, we take pride in nurturing growth and a love for the sport of basketball" said Keir Bryan who is also the head coach and co-founder of V3 Preparatory Academy - a High-Performance Basketball Prep School in Toronto for local and International basketball phenoms. "Our Basketball Summer Camp offers the perfect opportunity for participants to enhance their skills, forge lasting friendships, and gain valuable life experiences."
The camp's comprehensive curriculum focuses on improving fundamental basketball skills, including passing, shooting, ball-handling, and offensive/defensive footwork. Additionally, the camp incorporates essential life skills such as critical thinking, resilience, leadership, and empathy into its program. Through engaging activities and supportive guidance, young athletes are empowered to excel both on the court and in their personal lives.
"We believe in creating a nurturing, fun, and hard-working environment," added Coach Keir. "Our goal is to witness the transformation of each child into a more skilled confident player yet true team player."
Registration for V3's Youth Basketball Summer Camp in Scarborough is now open. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to become part of our basketball community embarking on an unforgettable summer of basketball, friendship, and personal growth. Enroll your child today and witness their incredible journey.
For more information and to register, visit https://v3basketballclub.ca/youth-basketball-summer-camp/ or call (647) 693-8929.
About V3 Basketball Association:
V3 Basketball Association is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to providing affordable top-notch basketball programming to the communities in the East Scarborough Area of Toronto. Our commitment lies in offering exceptional opportunities for BIPOC marginalized youth aged 6 – 18, young adults aged 18 – 29, and individuals of all ages who share our passion for basketball. Our expert coaches and dedicated camp staff focus on skill development, character building, and teamwork, while we empower young athletes and foster a love for the sport.
Fidel Bryan
V3 BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
+1 6476938929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other