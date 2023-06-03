Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2002439

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 5/27/23 at 1953 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Hartland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 9 southbound on-ramp

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sean McGurk

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VIOLATIONS: Gross Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS, Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate to Passenger side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Windsor Police Department received reports of a vehicle operating erratically then crashed into the grassy area between the southbound on-ramp for Exit 9 and Interstate 91, in the town of Hartland. Upon police and rescue arrival, the operator had fled the scene. Investigation into the crash revealed the vehicle to be operating in an erratic manner, almost striking several other vehicles while traveling on various roads in Hartland, then traveling off the roadway while attempting to go on the on-ramp to travel southbound on Interstate 91. The vehicle came to a position of rest on all four tires after striking a tree and spinning out. The operator of the vehicle was found to be Sean McGurk (52) of Hartland. McGurk was located on 6/1/23 and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 7/25/23 at 0800 hours. Anyone who witnessed the crash or operation of the vehicle prior to the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600. Vermont Civil Violation Complaints are pending.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/23 at 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600