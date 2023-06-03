Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B2002439
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5/27/23 at 1953 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Hartland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 9 southbound on-ramp
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sean McGurk
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VIOLATIONS: Gross Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS, Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate to Passenger side
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Windsor Police Department received reports of a vehicle operating erratically then crashed into the grassy area between the southbound on-ramp for Exit 9 and Interstate 91, in the town of Hartland. Upon police and rescue arrival, the operator had fled the scene. Investigation into the crash revealed the vehicle to be operating in an erratic manner, almost striking several other vehicles while traveling on various roads in Hartland, then traveling off the roadway while attempting to go on the on-ramp to travel southbound on Interstate 91. The vehicle came to a position of rest on all four tires after striking a tree and spinning out. The operator of the vehicle was found to be Sean McGurk (52) of Hartland. McGurk was located on 6/1/23 and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 7/25/23 at 0800 hours. Anyone who witnessed the crash or operation of the vehicle prior to the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600. Vermont Civil Violation Complaints are pending.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/23 at 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600