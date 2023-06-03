Submit Release
Speed limit on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) near Kopilimai Road and Kaieie Homestead Road reduced to 35 mph

PAPA‘IKOU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the reduction of the speed limit on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) between Kopilimai Road and Ka‘ie‘ie Road has been reduced from 45 mph down to 35 mph

Effective from the installation of the new speed limit signage on Friday, June 9, the speed limit in the area will be 35 mph in both directions for about a half mile. Previously the speed limit in the area was 45 mph.

The speed limit is being lowered to provide a smooth transition before entering the Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Elementary and Intermediate School area. HDOT will be installing a raised crosswalk in the area starting Tuesday, June 13.

HDOT has been actively managing speed in areas we anticipate high rates of vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. This improves safety by increasing reaction time for drivers and other users and improves survivability if a crash does occur. By normalizing safe speed limits, right-sizing corridors, and upgrading infrastructure with features that guide the user to appropriate speeds such as roundabouts and raised crosswalks, we can reduce serious traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system. More on the HDOT safety improvement plan can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/

