Indie Film Festival Awards - Film Festival for Indie Filmmakers–Kicks Off a Star-Studded Launch with a Celebration in NY
IFFA is a Non-Profit organization devoted to supporting independents filmmakers around the globe by recognizing excellence in filmmaking. NNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Film Festival Awards—New Film Festival for Independent Filmmakers–Kicks Off a Star-Studded Launch with a Celebration in New York
The Red Carpet and Launch Party in New York was filled with celebrities, models, actors, filmmakers, and directorsready to celebrate Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA) a Film Festival for the new world of entertainment for Independent Filmmakers, global press covering the event included, but was not limited to, the following: TV Asia, Jus Punjabi, Radio Zindagi and The Indian Eye, among others.
IFFA is a Non-Profit organization devoted to supporting independents filmmakers around the globe by recognizing excellence in filmmaking.
Who We Are?
IFFA supports independent filmmakers through its annual awards and other programs. We endeavor to assist filmmakers at any stage for the filmmaking process in reaching the audience, we aim to advance filmmaker’s career through service, education and resources.
What We Do?
IFFA will support Indie Filmmakers in distribution their films, release their contents on Indie Films World Streaming platform. IFFA will make Independent Filmmakers dreams come true by guiding them in all the stage of filmmaking.
Our Objective
-IFFA wants to uplift Independent Filmmakers and nurture the film community in their creative journey
-Empower and support Independent Filmmakers & students, bringing their unique stories to the world
-Unlock global exposure through dedicated streaming platform and worldwide distribution network.
-Recognize the brilliance, creativity and ingenuity of filmmakers at the IFFA festival.
IFFA will bring up the indie talents to the world by supporting independent filmmakers by providing them festival platform and distribution for their contents on Indie Films World streaming platform.
Our Honoree
Rituparna Sengupta – Brand Ambassador - India
Riruparna Sendgupta is a Indian actress superstar of Bengal also known for her remarkable work in Hindi cinemas
Liana Pirralia – Brand Ambassador – New York
Liana Pirralia is a Hollywood actress and Model. She soon will be a face brand of many organizations.
Dr. Dipak Nandi – Honoree
Dipak Nandi is a Board Certified Diplomat of the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology. Successful entrepreneur, Telehealth administration, solution for both payers & providers.
Naveen Shah – Honoree
Naveen Shah is a President & Chief Executive of Navika Capital Group and Blue Sky Hospitality Solution
Mohan Wanchoo - Honoree
Mohan Wanchoo is a Chairman and CEO of EC Infosystems
Sunil Hali – Honoree
Sunil Hali is a Media, Entertainment & Marketing Entrepreneur. He is founder of The Indian Eye News Paper and Radio Zindagi radio station.
Modi on a Mission
Award-Winning Indian-American Filmmaker and Director Mukesh Modi’s release of “The Elevator,” starring Oscar-nominated Eric Roberts and Eugenia Kuzmina debuted in theatres on streaming platforms with a successful release, but more importantly, Modi realized a major gap in the process that oftentimes leaves filmmakers at a loss from distribution to return on investment. While studios have been backlogged with a long list of films to be released, independent filmmakers are finding themselves at a deficit between securing distribution, financing, placement/release, and giving away a significant percentage of return to a streaming service—resulting in a fruitless waiting game, pain-staking process and upside-down investment.
As an industry innovator, Modi decided to BE the changeby launching a widely successful streaming service—Indie Films World (IFW)—that not only creates a no-nonsense solution for independent filmmakers, but also a portal of the latest and top-rated variety of films for audiences who have grown tired of the same collection of films available on mainstream platforms.
Modi is unstoppable after making his first feature film “The Elevator” he has made web series “Mission Kashi” in Hindi language which was release in October 2022 on Indie Films World Platform. Modi’s 3 more films will be released this year.
“TORN” starring Alfonso Freeman he is a son of Morgan Freeman. Torn is Psychological Thriller Feature Film.
“THE KITCHEN PARTY” short English film
“2024 ELECTION WAR” Indian Political Drama Film
Now he is coming with Indie Film Festival Awards, film festival for Independent Filmmakers. IFFA will support Indie Filmmakers in distribution their films, release their contents on Indie Films World Streaming platform. IFFA will make Independent Filmmakers dreams come true by guiding them in all the stage of filmmaking.
Attention Filmmakers
Filmmakers can contact the Contents Acquisition Team:connect@indiefilmsworld.com
For general questions, email:info@indiefilmsworld.com
Website & Social Media
Website: indiefilmfestivalawards.org
Instagram: @realmukeshmodi
Twitter: @realmukeshmodi
IOS/Android Mobile App: Indie Films World
Android TV App: Indie Films World
Mukesh Modi
Indie Film Festival Awards
+ +1 9172151491
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other